The Foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which is pontifical (linked to the Vatican), has produced a report on the persecution of Christians between 2020 and 2022. The organization denounces that, in more than 100 countries, priests or consecrated leaders have been murdered , kidnapped and arrested in 2022. In the year, 12 priests were killed, four of them in Nigeria, three in Mexico and two in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since 2021, more than eight thousand people have been victims of their faith.

Five religious women also lost their lives, two in South Sudan, and the other three in Haiti, Mozambique and DR Congo. There are also cases of persecution of four Greek-Ukrainian Catholic priests captured in Russian-occupied territory. Two were “deported” to Ukraine, the other two remained in custody. For the ACS, there is a risk of torture.

The largest pocket of discrimination and persecution of Christians in the world involves the greater African region with the Sahel, Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, according to ACN Italy Director Alessandro Monteduro, who spoke to the site Vatican News. There are also cases in Eritrea and Ethiopia. According to him, the problem is also salient in South Asia, especially India, Pakistan and Myanmar; in addition to East Asia, especially North Korea and China.

For the foundation, oppression has increased not just against Christians, but against all religious minorities in these regions. About 400 million Christians would be in risk areas. The worst place for Christians is Nigeria, where jihadist terrorist organizations target them. The most famous are Islamic State and Boko Haram. There is also an economic interest in taking the lands of Christians, who are also considered representatives of Western culture, which the jihadists see as an evil to be eliminated.

Another country that has worried the foundation is Nicaragua. Dictator Daniel Ortega has been persecuting priests and nuns for opposing the regime. At least 11 clerics have been arrested or detained, the organization says, including the bishop of Matagalpa. Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, currently under house arrest, will respond on January 10th for “threat to national integrity”.

Aid to the Church in Need has been in existence since 1947, when it was founded in post-Holocaust Germany, and today has offices in 21 countries.