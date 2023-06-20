About 630 thousand new cases and more 8 thousand dead in one year. It is the impact of pneumococcal pneumonia on the over 70s in Italy. A heavy burden on the health of the elderly but also on the hospital network and costs for the health service and a threat to everyone’s health. Furthermore 30% of cases, in fact, pneumococcus bacteria are resistant to the action of antibiotics. “A worrying scenario that could be avoided thanks to a wider use of vaccination which, however, is struggling to take off”. The call comes from Italia Longeva, the national association for aging and active longevity which, through a Consensus paper, presented today in Rome, calls for a public health intervention that puts dedicated resources and tools into a system to relaunch and standardize pneumococcal vaccination nationwide.

The document, the result of the work of a multidisciplinary group of experts, proposes 12 recommendations, based on evidence and practically applicable, useful for directing health policies on the matter. In Italy, the anti-pneumococcal vaccination, which protects against the serotypes that most frequently cause pneumonia, is free for people aged 65 and for those with risky health conditions, i.e. those people in whom the infection can the most serious outcomes due to the presence of previous chronic diseases and weak immune defenses that allow the bacterium to spread easily in the body.

There are four main directives of the Consensus: clear indications at central level to guide the planning of vaccination campaigns by the Regions; implementation of surveillance systems, starting from the vaccination register, for monitoring the epidemiological trend of cases of pneumococcal disease and the vaccination status of the population over 65; expansion of access through the involvement of other professionals and principals of the National Health Service and the seasonal adjustment of the pneumococcal vaccination which can be carried out throughout the year, alone or in co-administration with other vaccines recommended for the elderly; investments in the training of health personnel and in informing the public opinion.

These, in more detail, are the recommendations for a greater dissemination of pneumococcal vaccination in the elderly

Vaccination policies:

1) provide precise information on the type of pneumococcal vaccine to be used, methods and timing of administration;

2) adopt the HTA methodology, assessment of health technologies, to support vaccination health policies. Surveillance systems, vaccination coverage and epidemiological data

3) increase the National Vaccine Registry in order to have updated data for monitoring vaccination status and for adequate planning of health policies on the subject of vaccinations;

4) include in the Lea an outcome indicator of vaccination coverage in the population greater than or equal to 65 years of age, also anchoring the information debt and the failure to achieve the objectives to financial incentives:

5) identify minimum achievable, incremental and sustainable objectives on which to base the vaccination coverage targets, exceeding the current system of pre-established thresholds

Organizational processes:

6) to expand access to vaccination by involving other professionals and principals of the NHS such as the network of community pharmacies and hospital specialist doctors, to work alongside the Departments of Prevention and general practitioners;

7) include vaccination in the specialist guidelines and in the diagnostic therapeutic assistance plans (Pdta) of pathology;

8) implement systematic vaccination campaigns in nursing homes and rest homes;

9) give access to the regional register to all the players involved in the vaccination process;

10) seasonally adjust the anti-pneumococcal vaccination through the activation of an enlarged vaccination network, which includes general practitioners, Departments of Prevention, pharmacies, hospitals and long-term care settings.

Training, information and communication.

11) train all health professionals in a specific and continuous way, both in degree courses and in post-graduate courses, also aimed at promoting adequate counseling activities for the elderly, frail and caregivers; 12) carry out social communication campaigns towards the elderly and caregivers through newspapers, TV and radio and social media.