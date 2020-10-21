Luis Bárcenas, in the trial held, in 2017, at the National Court for the first period of the Gürtel plot. CHEMA MOYA / AFP

When the National Court condemned 29 people for Gürtel’s first stage in May 2018, it categorically stated that “there are no doubts” of the existence of a box b in the PP that was nourished for 20 years by the economic contributions they made businessmen in exchange for the alleged award of public works. In its ruling, the court used eight statements from witnesses and defendants, and two police reports to support the existence of said opaque accounting and, with it, the accusation against former treasurer Luis Bárcenas and his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, of appropriating part of these funds to increase their millionaire accounts in Switzerland and pay for part of the luxury villa they acquired in Baqueira Beret. Now, the Supreme Court has endorsed all ten by stating that all this evidence is “valid and sufficient.”

The high court ruling lists all of them. Thus, he cites the statements that the former treasurer made both during the investigation before Judge Pablo Ruz and before the court during the hearing. In them, he admitted the existence of an “off-the-books accounting”, unrelated to the official one and signed by both he and his predecessor, Álvaro Lapuerta. Bárcenas, currently in prison, also recognized at trial the veracity of the handwritten accounting notes known as the Bárcenas papers.

The Supreme Court recalls other statements by members of the PP with which the National Court supported its resolution. The testimonies of three former public officials of the PP stand out: the former Navarrese leader Jaime Ignacio del Burgo; former Alava deputy Santiago Abascal Escuza (who died in 2017 and father of the Vox leader) and former senator Luis Fraga. All of them appeared in the accounting entries as receivers of collections from the cash register, and all acknowledged having received those amounts. Del Burgo, which appeared in 25 notes in the notebook, also explained that the money was given to him in cash by Bárcenas so that he could send it to other people.

To them, the ruling of the National Court added – and the Supreme Court now recalls it – what was declared as witnesses by two prominent former leaders of the PP, the former secretary general Javier Arenas and the former president of the Senate Pío García Escudero, very close to the former popular leader Mariano Rajoy. The court considers that both admitted it “indirectly and even confirming some of the notes in box b” by acknowledging that, in 2008, a tribute dinner was held for Lapuerta, in which they gave him a watch. Both expenses appeared included in the opaque accounting.

The sentence also drew attention to the testimony of one of the convicted, the builder Alfonso García Pozuelo. This provided data at the hearing that certified that the delivery he made of 60,000 euros in December 2003 to box b had the sole purpose of the PP awarding him public works contracts wherever he governed.

The court also gave special value to the witness statement of the PP’s internal auditor, Carlo Luca Magniani. His testimony gave veracity to the former treasurer’s papers by confirming that some income that appeared in box b was transferred the same day and for identical amounts to the donation account and the official PP accounts. This implied, according to the judges, not only the existence of accounting b, but “the transfer of funds from papers B to accounting A”.

Finally, the Supreme Court recalls that the court used two reports from the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police to support the existence of box b. The first, on March 6, 2013, was the one that led to the opening of a separate piece in the Gürtel case on Bárcenas ‘papers and where the agents analyzed the possible correlation between the documentation that was already at work in the case at the time (Francisco Correa’s accounting in black and a folder of his accountant, José Luis Izquierdo, intervened) and Bárcenas’ handwritten accounting notes .

The second, from April 2014, detailed the correlation between the notes in the box b and the income in Bárcenas’ bank accounts. The UDEF specifically highlighted the coincidence of a 2001 income of five million pesetas (30,000 euros) in the deposit that the ex-treasurer had in Dresdner Bank, in Zurich and a note on an income of the same amount at that same time in the opaque accounting of the PP.

For the high court, the two police reports showed that Bárcenas had “the ability to control and dispose of that accounting” which allowed him to appropriate, between 2001 and 2003, 150,050 euros that ended up in his Swiss accounts, in addition to taking another 149,600 euros , by buying and selling shares of the newspaper Digital Freedom —Also reflected in the opaque accounting of the training. For all these reasons, the Supreme Court affirmed in its ruling known last Wednesday that the National High Court “had a valid and sufficient proof of charge to conclude both the existence of a box or extra-accounting accounting of the PP”.