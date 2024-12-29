The hotel industry has entered a phase of technological sophistication that is transforming every aspect of the operation, from sustainability and inventory management to the hyper-personalization of each stay.

This revolution, driven by integrated management systems, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, responds to the demands of the modern traveler who demands unique, efficient experiences aligned with their values.

Advanced automation, artificial intelligence and mobility on connected devices will be essential to drive efficiency, personalize the guest experience and promote sustainability in every operation.

In 2025, hotels will not only be focused on offering comfort and good service: they will also be designed to anticipate and adapt to each guest in real time.

According to a recent study by Forrester Research, 81% of customers who have a positive emotional connection with a brand are more likely to repeat their visit. Likewise, according to Statista, 47% of online travelers abandon a reservation if the process is too complicated or slow.

These are just some of the data that are driving unprecedented competition in the sector, where the differential value no longer lies only in luxury or location, but in the ability of each hotel to connect with its customers, meet their expectations and operate sustainably.

“Technology is the driving force that will define the hotel sector in the coming years. In 2025, the hotels that lead the market will be those that adapt flexibly, respond to the changing needs of their guests and maintain a strong focus on sustainability and personalization,” says Fernando González-Haba, director of services at Arbentia, an international business and information technology consulting firm.

Eight capabilities that will boost the hotel sector in 2025

Experts identify eight key management technology capabilities that are driving evolution in modern hotels.

The first of them is the automation of operational processes that allows us to simplify repetitive tasks, reduce times and optimize human resources. Thanks to the parameterization of inventories, orders and stock tracking, hotels can configure stock minimums and replenishment points, ensuring continuous operations and detailed control of resources.

Automation extends to multiple areas, from automatically generating purchase orders to real-time inventory adjustment, providing accuracy and a complete view of the business.

The second of the highlighted elements is advanced systems integration. In the hotel ecosystem, different systems continuously generate and collect data. The ability to integrate these systems allows information to be centralized and improved decision making.

This optimizes each area, from sales to financial management, with access to real-time data to measure profitability, analyze consumption patterns and control daily occupancy, facilitating resource and personnel planning.

Digitalization has significantly advanced purchasing and supplier management, with price lists by supplier and granular control that optimizes comparison. In addition, categorization by product families ensures that hotels always work with active suppliers and with updated prices. By applying automatic rate adjustments, you can maintain cost control without extensive manual processes, adapting immediately to changes.

Predictive analytics is also key, allowing hotels to exploit the data generated in each area, optimizing strategic decision making. Analytical solutions offer an advanced view of price developments, consumption by product categories and costs depending on sales departments.

With customizable panels, managers can monitor data such as cost per night of stay or occupancy levels, allowing future demand projections and adapting commercial and marketing strategies to consumer trends.

Artificial intelligence: essential tool

Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises to become an essential tool for modern hotel management, providing automated recommendations and decision-making support in real time. With advanced digital assistants built into their system, hotels can benefit from automated data analytics that suggest actions, such as dynamic price adjustments, inventory forecasting, and personalized service recommendations.

In addition, AI allows employees to quickly access information and advice tailored to each situation, from resolving questions to optimizing resource allocation based on projected demand.

Sustainability is also becoming an integral part of hotel strategy. Technology facilitates the control and monitoring of resources, allowing the implementation of more responsible practices in the consumption of water, energy and waste reduction. The integration of management systems allows optimizing the use of resources, adjusting operations to reduce the ecological footprint and responding to the market’s sustainability demands.

Experts also highlight the importance of hyper-personalization of the service. Through the integration of customizable systems and the centralization of data, it is possible to analyze patterns and adjust the service offering to each client.

This approach allows you to configure unique stays, from room preferences to personalized services, thus optimizing customer satisfaction and increasing customer loyalty. In addition, it allows new revenue opportunities by adapting the offer to the customer’s needs and tastes, favoring personalization at each touch point.

And lastly, mobility in warehouse and commissary management allows real-time control of inventory, and optimization of resources in an agile and precise way. Thanks to mobile devices and barcode readers, managers can register delivery notes, manage orders and carry out inventories automatically and without duplication.

This ensures that each department accesses inventory at any time to request products and receive updated information, ensuring rigorous control of resources and improving responsiveness throughout the hotel operation.