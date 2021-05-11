At least Nine people died Tuesday in a school shooting Kazan, a city in central Russia, reported the press agencies Interfax and Ria Novosti, adding that a alleged assailant, a teenager, was arrested.

According to the emergency services cited by the Interfax agency, at least eight students and a teacher they would have lost their lives in the attack. The TASS agency assures that at least ten other people have been injured and four of them were hospitalized.

“The security forces arrested a teenager suspected of being the author of the shooting,” said another source from the security services quoted by Ria Novosti. “The author of the shots has been arrested. He is a teenager, “said an anonymous source quoted by the Interfax agency. According to the local Russian press, a second assailant could still be inside from the educative centre.

Images broadcast on television showed dozens of people outside the school, surrounded by police and firefighters. “We have heard an explosion inside the school grounds, we see a lot of smoke,” said a witness shortly before, quoted by Ria Novosti. “I was in class, I heard an explosion and then gunshots,” a teacher confirmed to TASS.

Security measures were increased as a precaution in other schools in the region, local authorities announced.