At least eight people were slightly injured in a fire in an asylum seekers’ center in Middelburg on Saturday morning, reports the security region. The complaints are mainly due to smoke inhalation. Three people have been taken to hospital.

The fire service received the first report around 7:50 a.m., says a spokesman. About three hours later, the fire brigade gave the signal fire under control. on images from NU.nl the blazing fire can be seen on the fourth floor of the building. The three homes at the top of the building have therefore become unusable. The spokesperson cannot yet say anything about the damage to the rest of the building, and nothing is known about the cause.

When the fire broke out, 284 asylum seekers were present, says a spokesman for the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). They are collected in a sports hall a few hundred meters away. “There are no serious injuries, so the damage is not too bad at that point. But you also notice that people are getting restless: it is cold in the sports hall, and they want to pick up clothes or telephones, but that is not allowed yet.”

The COA hopes that the majority of the residents will be allowed back into the azc during the day. “But it is expected that a number of people there will not be able to sleep tonight. We will see where we can accommodate them.”