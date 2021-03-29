Two of the most anticipated science fiction series are already on platforms. These are ‘Calls’, the experimental fiction that Fede Álvarez has developed for Apple TV + and ‘Raised by the Wolves’, released on March 10 on HBO. The latter, produced by Ridley scott, tells a story in a dystopian future where an android couple is in charge of raising human children on a remote and mysterious planet. As time passes the tensions between humans and androids will escalate.

These series are two of the many of this genre that have come to our screens in recent years. Science fiction has earned a place on the small screen and is no longer the exception as it was years ago when only ‘Star Trek’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘The X Files’ and ‘V’, to give a few examples, they reached television.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the joys have come from television and not from the cinema, the usual territory of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. It is on TV, on Disney +, where it has been released ‘The Mandalorian’, Disney’s strongest bet in terms of television series is concerned for its young platform.

The series expands the ‘Star Wars’ universe beyond the Skywalkers. It tells the story of a mysterious lone gunman on the edge of the galaxy. The story is placed, temporarily, between the fall of the Empire, narrated in ‘Return of the Jedi’, and the rise of the First Order, which occurred some time before ‘The awakening of the force’. It is a galactic western that has achieved unanimity between critics and the public and has revitalized the ‘Star Wars’ saga, something that has come to less after his latest films.

Among Netflix’s vast catalog, a very peculiar series stands out: ‘Black Mirror’. It is a series with self-concluding and disconnected chapters that pose day-to-day dilemmas in a unique way. Many of the chapters transport us to a moment in our lives where technology dominates the day-to-day life of humans. Therefore, it is not surprising that some of the topics it deals with have to do with the use we make of the networks or the technical means that we have at our disposal.

The series, in an anthological format, is made up of 22 episodes and 5 seasons, till the date. The argument of one chapter is not related to another, although there are winks, names and scenarios that are shared between certain stories, like Easter eggs for fans of the series. For this reason, it can be an ideal series to start, and also do it by choosing the order in which you want to see the episodes, here we know that it will not alter the final product.

The series called to occupy the space of ‘Game of Thrones’ has not achieved such a feat, but with the passing of the seasons it has been gaining in popularity and prestige. ‘Westworld’ is a series produced by Jonathan Nolan, brother of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, and based on the 70s film of the same name, written and directed by Michael Crichton.

‘Westworld’ takes us to an indeterminate future where there are spaces similar to amusement parks but where you can live a complete immersive experience. It is a place, decorated as if it were the Wild West, and where visitors can do what they want. A struggle between the human side and the increasingly complicated one to control of artificial intelligences serves as the starting point for this series that already has three seasons released.

RTVE and HBO The Ministry of Time

Released in 2015, ‘The Ministry of Time’ It is one of the most applauded series in our series scene. It tells the story of a government institution that travels back in time to prevent any intruder from the past from changing history to its advantage.

‘The Ministry of Time’ has incorporated characters as diverse as Cervantes, Curro Jiménez, Velázquez, Picasso, Lorca or Jordi Hurtado into its narratives. It is a series that claims history, popular culture or the arts. It has been so successful that it has been adapted in Portugal, Italy, France or Germany.

‘Stranger Things’ it is science fiction raised to the nth power. The Netflix series recreates the atmosphere and tone of the great series and films of the 80s. It is a trip to the past as a tribute to the great classics of the genre. The series pays tribute to ‘ET’, ‘The club of five’, ‘Count on me’ or ‘The Goonies’ among many other adolescent classics of the time.

The story begins when a young man from the small town where the series is set disappears under strange circumstances. His friends will try by all means to find him, not knowing that his friend has gone to another dimension where his life is threatened by a creature called Demogorgon.

HBO The Handmaid’s Tale

Science fiction has many variables and one of them is dystopia. The genre has always existed, but it is true that it has had more popularity since the 2010s. Films like ‘The Maze Runner’, ‘The Hunger Games’ or ‘Divergent’ are just three examples of the multitude of proposals of the style that have flooded the cinema. On television we have ‘The 100’ or ‘The rain’, among others, but it is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, the series that has had the most impact within this genre.

The series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwoodbrings us to a United States that has been taken over by an extremely conservative elite. In that society, where the birth rate has plummeted, there is a group of women, the maids, in charge of conceiving the children of the high command of the government. A fiction that will soon premiere its long-awaited fourth season.

Amazon Prime Video The Man in the High Castle

Based on the homonymous novel by Philip K. Dick, ‘The Man in the High Castle’ is a series that explores uchrony. It is a series that takes a historical premise that has never occurred and that fictionalizes reality based on that principle. The starting point of this story is the victory of the Axis forces (Germany and Japan) in World War II. From this non-occurred situation, the narrative focuses on a United States half controlled by the Third Reich and the Japanese Empire.

It has four seasons. The story takes as a starting point the novel by Philip K. Dick, but diverges from now on in its plots, taking a course of its own very similar to that of ‘Game of Thrones’ at the time when the final novels of the series were not published. .

We close the review with a German proposal. ‘Dark’ It is the densest series on Netflix, by far, although this is not very difficult either. It is a series that delves into the field of time travel and manages a multitude of different time lines at the same time. A real spider web that is difficult to decipher that will sometimes ask you to have a pencil and paper handy.

It all begins when a young man from the village disappears into the forest, near some caves that connect the trees with the nuclear power plant, the local economic engine. In very different ways, the town will react to this disappearance and little by little a story that unites several generations and that has marked the lives of the town’s inhabitants for more than a century will begin to uncover.