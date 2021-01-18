With the ghost of the assault on the Capitol and the indignation of the presidential elections of last November still present, and the inauguration of Joe Biden this Tuesday, we enter the engine room of American politics through eight series. We propose eight series ranging from rigor to ‘The West Wing of the White House’ to the mamarracheo of ‘The Politician’, through a family drama that apparently has little to do with politics and a couple of remakes of British series. This is how the small screen has portrayed US politics.

The recent political giant is a version of a British series of the same name. ‘House of Cards’ follows Frank Underwood, a Democratic congressman who aspires to be the president of the United States at all costs. The series scathingly addresses the ins and outs of the functioning of American politics from political parties, campaigns, Congress or the nation’s own government. It has the production of David Fincher and the interpretations of Kevin Spacey, Robin wright or Kate mara, among others.

Within the world of political satire we have the example of ‘Veep’, American adaptation of the British ‘The Thick of It’. The series tells the story of Selina Meyer, the Vice President of the United States, later President, in her political career and in her quest to leave a legacy. The series has been widely recognized by critics and the public, achieving up to seventeen emmys -three consecutive for the best comedy series- and a host of other awards such as the Critics’ Choice Awards or the awards from the directors, actors and screenwriters unions.

If what interests you is to get into the running of a campaign for the presidential elections, this is your series. Though ‘The Politician’ It’s stupid, very stupid, like a good series of Ryan murphy. But scratching at their stories you can find a very interesting portrait of the wealthy American classes in an unstoppable race to control the country. First in a race to the presidency of a high school student association and then for a seat in the New York State Senate. It is not a demanding series like ‘House Of Cards’, it is rather light, but it gives a good example of the goings-on that take place in the electoral campaigns in the United States and the role of the teams that surround the politicians.

This miniseries tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The miniseries is told from the perspective of the women who participated, for or against, the Amendment. It is starring Cate blanchett, which plays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative and anti-feminist politician who radically opposed this Amendment. It has been one of the most applauded series of this 2020 and has a level cast where, in addition to Blanchett, they shine Rose byrne, Sarah paulson or Elizabeth banks among other great actresses.

Amazon Prime Video The West Wing of the White House

Without a doubt, the most prestigious series of all those that complete this list. ‘The West Wing of the White House’ it is a lesson in political science that has been applauded from journalists to experts on American politics for its credible portrayal of how the White House works from within. The series tells the interiors of the home of the presidency of the United States and its government through a choral cast that portrays many of the people and areas that work there. It featured seven seasons and a whopping 155 episodes.

Coming soon to Star on Disney + Scandal

Within the universe of Shonda rhimes there is a series that continually flirts with everything that surrounds Washington DC: ‘Scandal’. The series starring Kerry Washington follows Olivia Pope and her crisis management firm. The plot of the series is based directly on the life and work of Judy smith, who works as a producer, who had a job very similar to that of Pope during the term of George W. Bush.

‘Boss’ is an ideal series to delve into politics at the local level. Tom Kane, played by Kelsey Grammer, is the mayor of Chicago who rules with an iron hand over the city. His style is full of deception, scandals and betrayals. He discovers at the beginning of the series that he suffers from a degenerative disease, although this does not stop him on his way to win the primaries again and revalidate his position as mayor. Gus Van Sant, director of films like “My Private Idaho”, “Elephant”, “Milk” or “The indomitable Will Hunting” produced the series, in addition to directing the pilot episode.

Not available on digital platforms Five brothers

The furthest from politics of all the series on the list. In ‘Five brothers’ We followed the pluses and minuses of the Walkers, a wealthy family from Pasadena (California) that, according to the creators of the series, was a reflection of the stereotypes of American society. The politics and the political colors of the brothers and the mother come into play from the first chapter, in a continuous confrontation between Republicans and Democrats, strongly marked by the last years of the Bush administration and the first of Obama. In addition, the series introduces us to two political campaigns (Republican presidential primaries and for governor in California) and the operation of the media specialized in political information.