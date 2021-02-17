The subject of disease is not particularly prolific on television, although it is increasingly included in the plots. The opening of the stories that we are told on the small screen to less kind subjects has broadened the spectrum of subjects to matters as unromantic as cancer.

We collect eight cases of series that have included cancer within their plots with greater or lesser success. We reviewed what types of cancers they portrayed, what characters they affected and what output they were given.

In this review of the characters in series that have gone through cancer, we begin with the youngest. The first on the list is Ander, a character played by Aron piper, of ‘Elite’. The character suffers from acute lymphocytic leukemia, a type of leukemia that sometimes manifests itself in hemorrhages, as we can see at the end of the second season. Ander undergoes chemotherapy throughout the third season. Finally it is revealed to us that he has recovered from the disease, although he will have to repeat the course, so we will have the character again in the fourth season of the series that will premiere on Netflix throughout 2021.

Filmin / Amazon Prime Video Red Bracelets

If there is a series that has made cancer a fundamental part of its narrative, it is ‘Red Bracelets’. The Catalan series told in its two seasons the stories of a group of young people admitted to a hospital for different ailments. Two of them, Lleó (Àlex Monner) and Jordi (Igor Szpakowski), have cancer. Both end up losing their legs to this disease, which conditions their lives from now on. Albert Espinosa’s series managed to normalize a subject that has sometimes been treated as taboo in series: childhood illness.

The cancer of the protagonist of ‘Breaking Bad’ It is the element that sets the whole plot of the series in motion. The chemist and professor is diagnosed with an inoperable lung cancer, before which he decides to start manufacturing methamphetamine to support his family for the future. The entire series will henceforth revolve around the business he undertakes and his entry into the world of drug trafficking. From professor to king of crime.

Atresplayer / Amazon Prime Video Physics or chemistry

Cesar Cabano (Maxi Iglesias) went through cancer in the series’ fourth season. Considering that a season of ‘Physics or chemistry’, transferred to real time, could last at most three months, in that course, in addition to discovering that he had cancer, undergoing treatment and being cured, he had time to sign for a British football team. All in a matter of half a year. It is probably the worst case treated for cancer on the entire list, but, if we look at it from the positive side, it brought this topic to an entire generation, which is still a great achievement.

Star on Disney + Five brothers

To Kitty, the character Calista flockhart interpreted in ‘Five brothers’He was looked at by a one-eyed man in season four. Her husband, a senator from California, was at home convalescing from his heart attack, and she discovered he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The cancer was detected in an advanced stage, despite everything, it was about him and it came out well stopped, although at the end of the fifth season it is discovered that the disease had reappeared. We will never know how its story would have continued, since the series was canceled after its fifth season.

Amazon Prime Video Desperate women

No wonder ‘Desperate women’ sooner or later touch the theme of cancer in their plots. The story about cancer fell to Lynette, the mother played by Felicity Huffman. At the end of the third season he discovers that he suffers from cancer, Hodking lymphoma to be more precise. The series did not skimp on details when it came to showing Lynette’s fight against the disease. The actress without hair was shown, the symptoms of the disease, the consequences of treatment, etc. A direct way of showing the real consequences of cancer, often romanticized in productions.

RTVE / Amazon Prime Video Tell me how it happened

It was 1980 in ‘Tell me how it happened’ when the fireproof Merche discovered a lump on her left breast. This lump turned out to be breast cancer and from there the TVE series developed a whole plot about the matriarch of the Alcántara facing cancer. The character played by Ana Duato She underwent surgery, underwent treatments and took steps forward in fashion for women who like her had suffered from breast cancer. An example of overcoming the disease for a woman who was always ahead of her time.

In a series about doctors, cancer was a recurring theme, but not the one that affected one of its protagonists, Dr. James Wilson (in the last season of fiction).Robert Sean Leonard). The always witty Dr. House discovers that his oncologist friend has cancer and tries to push him into chemotherapy, but it doesn’t work. The series finale shows both characters touring the United States on motorcycles to enjoy the last months of the life of Dr. Gregory House’s fellow fatigue, a bittersweet ending to the true mainstay of the series: House and Wilson’s friendship.