Cinema and television are increasingly connected. Numerous television productions began their journey in film form before making the leap to the small screen with a new adaptation in series form. But there have also been series that have gone the other way, started as a series and then tried their luck on the big screen as a movie.

We collect eight mythical examples of television series that at one point decided to make the leap from the small screen to the big one:

Charlie’s Angels



Issued between 1976 and 1981, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ It is one of the most remembered television series in history. It is the story of three policewomen who leave their job in the Police to become detectives for Charlie’s agency. The series revolved around the different missions that Charlie assigned to the angels: espionage tasks, solving robberies, murders, etc.

In 2000 the first film version was released starring Cameron Díaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. With this formation, the sequel ‘Charlie’s Angels: To the limit’ was released three years later. In 2019 the most recent version of this story was released, this time with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as protagonists.

Team A



Four of the best men in the American army are imprisoned for a crime they did not commit. They soon escape from prison and, while being wanted by the government, survive as soldiers of fortune. George Peppard, Dick Benedict, Dwight Schultz and Mr. T starred in this mythical series from the 80s that has been emitted to satiety and repeated many times.

In 2010, a film based on the series came to light. The film, which starred Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson and Sharlto Copley, is set years before the events that the series narrates and serves to tell what was the reason that turned this group of soldiers into fugitives.

Sex in New York



Between 1998 and 2004 HBO aired one of its flagship products, ‘Sex and the City’. The series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall told the stories of four women from New York City, their love relationships, feminism … The series will return in 2021 under the title ‘And Just Like That… ‘with the original cast, except for Kim Cattrall.

In the cinema he has had two deliveries. Both films featured the four female protagonists of the series leading the cast. The first film, from 2008, tells the story of Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte four years after the end of the series. The 2010 sequel takes women on a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Mission Impossible



In the distant 1966 a series named ‘Mission Impossible’ which took place in the middle of the Cold War. The particularity of the series fell on the rotation of characters and actors, its closed stories and the use of technology. Another key point of the series was the soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin, including the main theme that has become mythical in action productions.

In 1996 the first film based on the series was released. Starring Tom Cruise and directed by Brian De Palma it has become an action movie standard. They have subsequently been released five more sequels, all of them starring Tom Cruise and with a resounding box office success.

Star trek



‘Star Trek’ is a virtually endless franchise of works that has been in production since the mid-1960s. The series tells the story of the crew of the ship Enterprise on their intergalactic missions. In total it has had ten different series and three more that are in pre-production.

As for its adaptation to the cinema, since 1979, it has had thirteen films. The first six films are based on the original series. Subsequently, four more films were made based on the ‘Next generation’ series, the one from the 90s. The last three films, the most recent, follow their own timeline, independent of the television series.

The Simpson



The series of drawings between series of drawings. ‘The Simpson’ debuted as a television series on December 17, 1989. It carries 32 seasons on air with more than 700 episodes on the air. The yellow family created by Matt Groening is the history of television and the most celebrated satire of American society.

With so much time on television, it is not surprising that sooner or later he had his own film. In 2007 ‘The Simpsons: The Movie’ was released on the big screen, the first and, to date, only ‘The Simpsons’ movie. The film was warmly received by critics, although it grossed more than $ 500 million.

File X



‘File X’ is a series released in 1993 that follows Agents Mulder and Scully as they investigate mysterious events. Eleven seasons have been produced to date. The success of the series made it reach audiences above 25 million, data impossible today.

In the cinema he has had two films. The first, in 1998, remains on the timeline at the end of the fourth season and the beginning of the fifth. It grossed $ 189 million and was well received by critics. The second film, ‘The X-Files: Believing is the Key’, was released in 2008 and was a critical and box office failure. In the case of the second film, it does not follow the continuity of the series and works as an independent story from the series, something that did not end up liking the followers of the Mulder and Scully story.

Twin peaks



‘Twin Peaks’ It is the cult series among the cult series. That of David Lynch and Mark Frost is living history of television. The series follows a group of police officers who investigate the appearance of a body, that of Laura Palmer. The series shone for its elaborate aesthetics and for the mystery that kept millions of viewers glued to the screen. In 2017, a third season was released that did not achieve the level of interest of the original series.

In 1992, a year after the end of season two, he released ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walks With Me’. The film served as a prequel to the original series, it told the previous story of Laura Palmer before the events narrated in ‘Twin Peaks’. The film was a resounding box office failure, dividing critics between those who bowed at David Lynch’s feet and those who called it an aberration.