Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:37





Hamburger. A minced meat fillet sandwiched between the two halves of a round bread, accompanied by everything that can come to mind and seasoned with ketchup, mustard or other ingredients. What a simple thing. And easier to eat. But a hamburger is much more. It is the epitome of American culture, the symbol of a way of life. It grew during the 20th century together with the appearance of the ‘fast food’ concept and at the same speed it spread throughout the world on the horse of the great American food industry.

Although the Romans already had their own ‘hamburger’, the current version is a relatively recent invention. At the end of the 19th century, a dish that can be considered a precursor to the hamburger became popular on the menus of restaurants in the New York port: the ‘Hamburg stea’. It was some kind of hand-minced beef fillet. It is quite possible that the German immigrants brought their own customs to the new world where they were to live.

Be that as it may, the hamburger, as we know it today, was born in the USA and for decades was associated with the idea of ​​’junk food’ as a result of the low quality of the products of many large chains. But that has changed radically and both the quality and the variety of restaurants and chains specializing in this type of preparation have skyrocketed in our country and in our Region, proliferating artisan hamburgers and so-called ‘gourmet’.

Of the many possibilities that we have in the Region of Murcia to find this popular elaboration, Oferplan today brings eight of these proposals for lovers of informal cooking.









Nothing less than 90% of the offer of this restaurant can be consumed in a version suitable for vegans. To begin with, you have to be attentive to the hamburger of the month. Spectacular creations full of flavor and imagination, and with a special section on the menu for specials: for example, the old Da Souza -dry aged 13.9 with ribeye meat matured for 45 days, cheddar cheese, jalapeño jam, bacon, mayo chipotle, and pico de gallo, with a certain Mexican inspiration. Up to fifteen different versions make up the offer and can also be customized by choosing from a list of extras. The meat is from old national cows, they are served with potatoes and green salad and there is free-range chicken, crunchy chicken and mushrooms.

Circus Murcia Center

Menu:

– Burger to choose with Nachos Boss garnish. – Chocolate coulant. – 1 drink included.

How much

€17 with Offerplan









The characteristic of these hamburgers is that they are grilled, which gives them tasty and appreciated smoky touches. The other is that, as they declare, they are committed to ‘slow food’ with a truly homemade menu, with balanced handmade hamburgers, with natural ingredients and very personal sauces and toppings. Here the bread is baked daily especially for the restaurant and the menu is complemented by a wide range of craft beers. Its flag is precisely one of the simplest: the Dynamite Burger: double beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles and smoked Dynamite sauce. Peculiar is the Blue Burger: 100% beef, blue cheese cream, bacon, onion rings, red fruit jam and smoked Dynamite sauce.

dynamite burger

Menu:

– Dynamite Burger with potatoes. – Single Oreo Cheesecake. – 1 drink included.

How much

€17 with Offerplan









At the Molinense restaurant, they join the trend of ‘smash burgers’, that technique that consists of violently crushing the meat discs on the grill looking for that toasted effect, typical of the well-known Maillard reaction: the surface of the meat caramelizes, it acquires toasted tones and its flavor is enhanced. On their menu they offer the Dipper Burger, a double ‘smash burger’ with cured cheddar, bacon and bacon jam, or a Mister Cheese; another ‘crushed’ double with cured cheddar, double brie cheese, bacon, burger sauce and potato brioche bun. The ‘pulled pork’ is made with Iberian secret and the presentations are gargantuan. It is recommended to stock up on napkins.

Foodbab Burger

Menu:

– Hamburger to choose with potatoes. – Dessert. – 1 drink included.

How much

€15 with Offerplan









Priority to fresh products from regional suppliers, the meat arrives at this restaurant from the traditional neighborhood butcher shop and is used fresh on the grill, without going through the freezer. And the potatoes are homemade, peeled and cut every day as needed: a significant detail and added value, because that is not what is usual. Black Angus and Murcian flat meat are part of the proposal of this hamburger restaurant located in Centrofama, in the capital of the Region. The ‘Burger Porn’ is made with brioche bread, beef, breaded Gouda cheese, lettuce, burger sauce and tomato jam.

Mustache Burger

Menu:

– Burger to choose between Mustache, Peaky Blinders or Kaiser. – Cake to choose between Death by chocolate, Carrot, Red Velvet, Ferrero or Lotus. – 1 drink included.

How much

€15 with Offerplan









The extensive list of possibilities offered by its menu, the homemade potatoes, and the commitment to offer hamburgers ‘tuned’ to suit the customer, with options to choose the type of bread, type of meat and type of combination of the rest of the ingredients are some of the characteristics of this hamburger restaurant with a terrace. Oh, and the enormity of their burgers. They are also committed to offering ‘smash burgers’, the flattened and caramelized hamburgers. They have an extensive children’s menu, an important chapter of tapas -carrillera croquette, caballitos, bravas-, starters -nachos, tacos, chicken tears, jalapeños, six references of broken eggs! and about twenty hamburgers. We highlight the Special Huertana 2.0 Burger: muffin, onion jam, lettuce mix, cured cheese, pork, grilled zucchini and red pepper. The list of ingredients with which you can combine your hamburger is kilometric.

the burger band

Menu:

– Black Angus burger with garnish. – Carrot cake. – 1 drink included.

How much

€15 with Offerplan









Veal aged and minced every day, homemade potatoes, low-temperature Buffalo-style wings, home-smoked bacon and pulled pork and its own recipe for ‘potato buns’ (potato bread) are some of the hallmarks of this establishment located in San Jose street. A very extensive menu, with possibilities for vegans, offers sections of starters, burgers, wings and desserts. Abundant portions such as nachos, tequeños, smoked pulled pork croquettes, and six references of potatoes.

In the wings section, there are a dozen possibilities depending on the sauce to choose from: be careful with the ‘Diablo’. And as for the burgers, eight beef and three chicken that can be combined with a long list of garnishes. The BB Queen is spectacular, with beef, pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and barbecue sauce.

Impala Burger

Menu:

– Hamburger to choose with potatoes. – Dessert. – 1 drink included.

How much

€17 with Offerplan

Fresh meats and homemade pickles









95% of the menu at this small stall, located in the La Compañía gastronomic market, in the Vega Plaza Shopping Center, in Molina de Segura, is homemade. They even make their sauces and pickle their gherkins. Its journey began in September 2022, and since then its goal has been to raise fast food to another level from that of the popular large American chain hamburger, choosing the best product, and using high-quality breads and fresh meats with the right maturation to contribute to their hamburgers a unique flavor. They also have a wide variety of starters and a small menu of Mexican tacos to complete.

Boss&Co

Menu:

– Burger to choose with Nachos Boss garnish. – Chocolate coulant. – 1 drink included.

How much

€15 with Offerplan

A veteran always updated









Faced with the avalanche of burgers that the Region has experienced in recent years, El Pollo Rockero, a peculiar restaurant that offers a unique -theatrical and musical- experience, as well as excellent cuisine, has always kept very special hamburgers on its menu: 200 grams of grilled beef, and 100% organic chicken. From here on, the proposal is made up of eight references that, in keeping with the particular personality of its chef, have names such as Fuck Donald; the Javalinera Burger; the Pataki -with guacamole, sesame sauce, crunchy onion and cheddar cream-; La Reina Leticia, with coconut and peanut sauce, cheddar cream and crunchy onion, “because ‘Leti’ deserves it, from El Pollo we offer our admiration,” they point out; the moderately spicy Burger Thaii -cheddar cream, lettuce and Thai sauce-; or the XXL, Burger with rocker chicken, cheddar cream, BBQ sauce and crispy onion. Burgers all at the height of a good restaurant.

The Rocker Chicken

Menu:

– Fuck Donal’s burger with crazy fries. – Delicious chocolate in the purest Rocker style. – 1 drink included.

How much

€15 with Offerplan

He was born in the USA, like Bruce Springsteen, ‘The Boss’, but has invaded the Region of Murcia. Today, the offer of this type of food is endless. The good news is that the identification of the hamburger with junk food has been overcome by the proliferation of homemade, gourmet and quality products.

The menus can be purchased at this link: oferplan.laverdad.es/ofertasexclusivas/gastroplan