Greater than 336 thousand Russian vacationers arrived within the Turkish province of Antalya after the resumption of flights from Russia on August 10. The governor of the province, Ersin Yazici, spoke about this.

Throughout this time, he stated, eight Russians had been recognized with the coronavirus, which required therapy and follow-up. RIA News…

If vacationers have complaints of coughing, fever, shortness of breath, they should transfer away from different friends, placed on a masks and see a physician, the governor stated.

After that, the physician informs the infectious illnesses division of the native well being division, which determines the affected person’s contacts and begins the monitoring process.

With a constructive take a look at for coronavirus, the vacationer is hospitalized.

The resort room the place the contaminated particular person lived is fastidiously handled with disinfectants, and can be ventilated all day lengthy.

Earlier it was reported that in August Russia took first place within the variety of vacationers arriving in Antalya with an indicator of 321 343 folks. In August 2019, the resort was visited by simply over 889 thousand Russians.