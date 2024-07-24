The contrast between the new Rolls-Royces in the Netherlands was quite large.

In a previous article we looked at the Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Maseratis that were registered in June. But of course there were many more nice examples among the approximately 56,000 other cars. This time a look at the most important English brands.

Aston Martin

Two brand new Aston Martins were fitted with Dutch license plates last month, in both cases it was a DB12 Volante.

Fortunately, several Astons also came to the Netherlands via import. The most striking is a green DB4 from 1961, but unfortunately that was also exported immediately.

Photo: Bonhams (for illustration)

The other cars included a DBX, three DBX707s, a DB9 (the only one with a V12 this month), a DB11 Coupé, a DB11 Volante, a DB12 Coupé and finally three Vantage models. These are always a bit tricky to tell apart, but they are believed to be a 2012 V8 Vantage S, a 2013 V8 Vantage Roadster and a newer 2019 Vantage.

Bentley

In June, 21 Bentleys were provided with new plates. As expected, these are mainly different versions of the Bentayga (8 units) and the Continental GT (also 8 units). We are not only talking about completely new cars, but also about older models that were brought in from abroad. For example, we also see four W12s appearing among the Continentals, an engine that is no longer made.

Among the older imported examples, let’s say the youngtimers, we see a black Turbo R from 1986 and a brown Arnage from 1999.

Finally, three classic Bentleys were re-licensed. A 1950 Mk VI, a 1934 3 ½ Litre Sports Saloon and a 1949 Mk VI Speed ​​8. The latter was built by Racing Green Engineering (RGE) in Wales, based on a restored Bentley Mk VI chassis, but fitted with a brutal B81 6516 cc straight-eight engine.

Land Rover

Photo: @bartsmid, via Autoblog Spots

More than 500 Land Rovers were registered in June, of which about sixteen units had an (original) price tag of over 200,000. The top of that group is a Range Rover LWB P615 SV, equipped with a 4.4 liter V8 that squeezes out 615 HP. The price tag? €347,867!

Lotus

Fifteen units came to the Netherlands from Lotus’ Chinese factories. Eight Eletres (one of which was an R) and seven Emeyas. Three of these Emeyas were also equipped with the 918 hp ‘R’ engine.

The English factories delivered two Emiras, one in green, the other in blue. In addition, several beautiful older Lotuses have appeared on Dutch registration plates, including a white Esprit. The Esprit, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, was the successor to the Europa and was built between 1976 and 2004, in four different series. The car that appeared on registration plates in June was built in early 1977, so a Series 1, equipped with a two-liter four-cylinder that delivered about 160 hp.

McLaren

Photo: @Maurice16, via Autoblog Spots

The list of McLarens that appeared on the road in June is short. Very short. There was only one, a grey 570 S Coupé from 2017. This was spotted a day after it was registered.

Morgan

Five Morgans were given a new yellow license plate in June, including a completely new Plus Four. A beautiful classic in a modern jacket, including a two-liter four-cylinder TwinTurbo from BMW that delivers 258 hp, allowing you to reach 100 in 4.8 seconds and continue up to a nice 240 km/h.

Rolls-Royce

The age difference between the oldest and the newest Rolls-Royce that have appeared on the registration is more than 100 years! From a red 20 HP from 1923 to a brand new Spectre. In between we find for example another 20 HP, this time from 1929, a Corniche from 1978 and a Silver Seraph from 1999.

Looking at the registered catalogue price, you would think that the Spectre would be the most expensive at €556,529, but that is not the case. Three Cullinans come above that, at €557,730, €567,197 (the Black Badge above) and finally even €665,465. It looks like quite a few options have been ticked there.

This was a contribution by Edvar van Daalen

Header photo: @snelweggespotnl

