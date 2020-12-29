Eight employees of a nursing home in northern Germany mistakenly received a fivefold dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. This was announced on Monday, December 28 The Local de…

The incident occurred in an institution in the city of Stralsund. One man and seven women aged 66 to 82 received a five-fold dose of the vaccine. As soon as it became known of the error, they were sent home.

As the head of the administration of the Western Pomerania region Rugen Stefan Kert said, later four of them with flu symptoms were taken to the hospital for observation.

As writes NSN, authorities noted that during the vaccine trials, subjects received large doses. The volunteers were found to have temporary and mild local reactions at the injection site and symptoms similar to influenza, writes “Federal News Agency”… No serious consequences were recorded.

On December 27, mass vaccination of the population with Pfizer and BioNTech started in the EU. In Germany, people over 80, residents and nursing home staff are the first to receive the vaccine. A total of 442 vaccination centers have been established in Germany.

On December 26, it was reported that a 101-year-old woman received the first coronavirus vaccine in Germany.

In mid-December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany could return to normal life in the fall of 2021 if the vaccination of the population goes according to plan.

Since December 16, tough measures have been introduced in Germany against the background of the worsening situation with the coronavirus.