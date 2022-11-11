On a disappointing night for Republicans, Governor Ron DeSantis rocked the state of Florida, beating his opponent, Congressman Charlie Crist, by nearly 20 points. Before DeSantis came along, Florida left us wondering if it would turn blue [democrata] or red [republicana] late into election night or, in the case of the 2000 election, weeks later. But it became clear well before midnight on Tuesday that Florida turned red. From Portsmouth to Puget Sound, Republicans interested in replicating DeSantis’ “historic victory” should learn from these eight rules.

1. Stay on the attack

Given the left-leaning of the mainstream media, Republicans are often cornered in the defense. As president, Donald Trump called the media “the enemy of the people” but also seemed to crave their approval. DeSantis, on the other hand, rewrote the Republican playbook by staying on the attack virtually nonstop for four years. He refused to bow down or apologize for anything he said or did, even when the media called him “DeathSantis” for keeping the state open during Covid or mischaracterized his Parental Rights in Education law (falsely defamed as ” Don’t say gay”). As he said in his victory speech Tuesday night: “We took the blows, we weathered the storms, but we stood our ground, we didn’t back down.”

Every week, or so it seemed, the governor took the fight to a new target: lacerating corporations like Disney, uncompromising teacher unions, the big tech companies, progressive judges and prosecutors who refused to follow the law, or government leaders. “sanctuary towns” that “embraced” illegal immigrants — as long as they didn’t settle in places like Martha’s Vineyard.

2. You can create your own majority with the right approach

When DeSantis took office, Democrats enjoyed a small advantage in statewide voter registration, but now Republicans hold a 300,000-vote advantage. He undoubtedly won over some Florida natives, but probably the much bigger factor here was his effort to inspire like-minded conservatives to move to Florida from the blue states. (And perhaps that helps explain, in part, why Gretchen Whitmer, Kathy Hochul, and other embattled progressive governors survived.) I moved to Florida from Oregon in 2019 to some extent because I admire DeSantis and his approach to governance, so I consider myself a member of that movement.

Conservatives in Florida feared that pandemic refugees from blue states would “vote like they did in the North,” but that doesn’t seem to have happened. As DeSantis stated Wednesday night, “the woke schedule has caused millions to leave these jurisdictions. [do estado azul] to greener pastures. Florida, for many of them, served as the promised land.” While other Republicans avoided making the pandemic a topic in their campaigns, DeSantis did not shy away from it, reminding us at every opportunity of how he kept the state free.

3. Competence matters

Florida is a low-tax state with a healthy budget surplus and a well-run government in almost every way. It counted its votes more quickly and efficiently than almost any other state in the last two elections. Most Florida residents consider the DeSantis administration’s response to Hurricane Ian to be excellent. I live in Pinellas County, which was under evacuation orders, and I’ll never forget how, as we drove north out of town on I-75, legions of emergency relief vehicles passed us south. As it turned out, we never ran out of energy. Others were not so lucky, but the speed with which power was restored and bridges and other infrastructure reopened was remarkable. The election results proved residents’ satisfaction: In the hardest-hit counties in Southwest Florida, DeSantis won about 70% of the vote.

4. You don’t necessarily have to go downtown to win independents

Republicans may have an advantage of nearly 300,000 voters in the state, but DeSantis won by more than 1.5 million votes. The common school of thought is that politicians must focus on the center to win over independents. DeSantis never did that. Instead, he crafted a bold and unapologetically conservative agenda and traveled the state tirelessly promoting it. As Ronald Reagan proved, you can build a broad coalition on a conservative platform, but you have to be an effective communicator and a great salesman. DeSantis was both.

5. You can redraw the political map without being indulgent

DeSantis scored a double-digit victory in Miami-Dade County, which is 70% Hispanic — “rewriting the political map,” as he put it, without the kind of ethnic favoritism that strategists claim is necessary to win the Hispanic vote. Hispanics generally have the same priorities as other Americans, and most reject the ideology woke🇧🇷 For years, these same strategists have insisted that Republicans must embrace amnesty for illegal immigrants and soft immigration enforcement to win the Latino vote. But polls reject that advice. In fact, according to a recent survey by Telemundo, Latino immigrants supported the transfer of immigrants from DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard even more strongly than US-born Hispanics.

6. Create a culture where the woke culture cannot thrive

Except for the extreme left, Americans of all hues and colors are fed up with woke ideology. [lacradora], and Ron DeSantis has made fighting woke ideology a guiding principle in office. Here’s what he said in his victory speech: “We embrace freedom, uphold law and order, protect parental rights, respect our taxpayers and reject woke ideology. We fight the lacradores in the legislature, we fight the lacradores in the schools, we fight the lacradores corporations, we will never surrender to the lacradora mob. Florida is where woke ideology goes to die.”

Compare that rhetoric with the clichés used by Republican leaders in Washington. On Tuesday night, for example, Republican Party leader Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans would “offer a new direction that would get our country back on track.” “Republicans are ready to make it happen,” he continued. “It’s a new direction towards a strong economy, where you can fill your tank, feed your family, where your wages go up and not down.” It was standard speech; voters have heard it all before. DeSantis’s energetic delivery and punctual messages, by contrast, speak to an angry and restless electorate.

7. Provide a policy-driven approach that works

Aside from the headlines, how much do you know about Ron DeSantis? You’ve probably heard that he was on a Little League World Series team in 1991. [campeonato de beisebol voltado para pré-adolescentes], who has served with distinction in the Navy, which has degrees from Yale and Harvard, but probably not much else — and that’s intentional. DeSantis can relate to the common man — at a St. Patrick’s Day party this year in Dunedin, he downed a beer in seven seconds to chants of “USA! USA!” — but he doesn’t go to The View [programa popular na TV americana] to tell us what kind of underwear he prefers or what he had for breakfast yesterday. He grew up in a working-class neighborhood and still owes portions of his student credit to the college, but he doesn’t flaunt his humble roots. Unlike a certain other politician he could face in the 2024 presidential primaries, DeSantis focuses on politics rather than himself. In an age of influencers and extreme narcissism, voters seem to appreciate this as a breath of fresh air.

8. Pay attention to mothers

Republicans have fared poorly in recent years in the pursuit of women’s suffrage, but DeSantis wisely won over mothers by focusing on education. He significantly increased teachers’ salaries, dramatically expanded school choice options amid strong objections from teachers’ unions, and fought to prevent schools from engaging in conscious indoctrination in classrooms. More importantly, he was arguably the most staunch advocate of keeping schools open during the pandemic. Almost every mom in Florida has friends and relatives in blue states who have had to juggle their schedules to deal with school closures and annoying hybrid reopenings, so they appreciate the fact that our schools are closed for just three months. We don’t have exit polls showing the exact share of the female vote that DeSantis got, but you don’t win by 20 points with a poor performance with half the electorate.

Add it all up and Florida voters liked what they saw. Surely other Republicans will try to replicate the way he managed to fight the culture wars and govern effectively at the same time.

©2022 CityJournal. Published with permission. Original in English.