Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, is not just a gateway to the Caribbean country. It is its quintessence and a compelling reason to leave the hotel lounger. A pioneer in America (it is the first city, it has the first fort, the first cathedral, the first university, the first hospital…), the color and vitality of the city are a crush that captivates anyone who ventures into its exploration. These are eight reasons why it is worth doing it.

1. The Plaza of Spain

The Plaza de España or Plaza de la Hispanidad is, to understand each other, the Plaza Mayor. The historic navel of Santo Domingo but also tourist. Tempting terraces and restaurants —served with an abundance of sympathy— escort the most iconic building, the Alcazar de Colon (Diego Columbus, the son). Reconstructed with care and furnished with valuable pieces that convey the viceroyalty atmosphere and narrate the past to tourists and streams of schoolchildren who seem inexhaustible.

More information

2. Walk through Las Damas

The street of Las Damas was the first street of what became known as the New World. It has been since royal houses, next to Plaza de España, up to the fort of the old port. It seems that the years do not pass through it: the same airs, the same noble buildings, now converted into hotels store or exquisite shops. The Royal Houses they are a labyrinthine museum complex that can take the morning away. A little further is the Homeland Pantheon, in the old Jesuit church, with its gardens. On the same sidewalk, the Kahkow Experience illustrates the adventure of cocoa and invites you to make your own creations.

Statue of Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo (1487-1557) at Fort Ozama (1503) in Santo Domingo. joachim affeldt (Alamy)

3. Strong Ozama

At the end (or beginning) of Calle de las Damas, Fort Ozama watches over the confluence of the river of the same name with the Caribbean Sea. It was the first stone fort, built to defend the old port and the city. It hovers from the top of its vantage point like a manual colonial checkerboard, gridded around the cathedral.

View of the interior of the Primate Cathedral of Santo Domingo, built in the late Gothic style. Jimmy Villalta (VWPics / Alamy)

4. The Primate Cathedral

The Cathedral of Santo Domingo is the oldest, the first, in America, with Elizabethan traces (late-Gothic). Pure almost empty architecture, the remains of Christopher Columbus are no longer here: the bones were taken to Havana and later, in 1898, to the cathedral of Seville. To this is added that the cenotaph that was here was moved in 1992 to the brutalist Columbus Lighthouse, on the other side of the river (Discovery Museum). Around the cathedral, in the shade of giant ficuses and clouds of pigeons, there is always music and entertainment. One step away, in the baroque church of Santo Domingo, was the first American University; today it is a coveted setting for weddings.

5. Sacred Ruins

The landscaped ruins of San Nicolás are what remains of the America’s first hospital. Going up from there a slope of small colored houses, one arrives at those of San Francisco. There he wanted to create the City Hall a cultural center, the project was won by the Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, but the sovereign people found it too daring and everything came to nothing, another landscaped ruin.

Masks at a stall in the shopping center on Calle de El Conde, in Santo Domingo. Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg (Alamy)

6. The Count Street

Essential. The Count is more like an orchard than a street. Pedestrian, taken over by terraces and restaurants required for a break, such as the Segafredo Cafe or the goblin (where they serve typical dishes) and nearby artisan shops, such as The Espadrille, founded by Aragonese emigrants, where in addition to buying espadrilles you can eat in the garden.

7. The National Palace

Imposing building, many will recognize the National Palace, building of the govern’s sitebecause it was filmed in it The party of the goat (2006), a film based on the homonymous novel by Mario Vargas Llosa about the fall of the dictator Leónidas Trujillo. Nearby are two other notable buildings, such as the Eduardo Brito National Theater and, above all, the huge Palace of Fine Arts.

The one known as the Male Obelisk, on the Santo Domingo boardwalk. Hemi / Alamy

8. Merengue, bachata and salsa

In the land of Juan Luis Guerra and bilirubin, or coffee rain, a land that also venerates Joaquín Sabina, there are plenty of places where taste savory salsa or meringue. Recommended appointments in the Colonial Zone: The pan (“the cathedral” of Caribbean music), stop 77, Sabina Bar… The beaches of Santo Domingo stretch along the boardwalk (George Washington Avenue), which is a walkway for runners (by day) and cruisers (at night), flanked by hotels, casinos, bailongos and other places of low life (which is the good life, as everyone knows).

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.