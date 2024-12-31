Eight quick ideas to set up a snack dinner on New Year’s Eve

The end of the year is just a few hours away and you are going to celebrate at home with friends or family members. It is a unique moment, in which to share the end of the year and the beginning of another with those you love most, but you don’t feel like cooking very elaborate recipes for so many people. The easiest way to celebrate New Year’s Eve dinner is to have a series of snack dishes that give variety and flavor to this special night, in which, of course, grapes cannot be missing to eat to the rhythm of the chimes without choking.

Marinara clams recipe and how to incorporate them into the Christmas menu

Here we propose eight appetizer ideas to enjoy New Year’s Eve in the best company.

Smoked

A smoked tray is practically an obligation at any self-respecting New Year’s Eve dinner. For example, you can prepare some toasted bread with fresh cheese, on which you place some thin slices of cucumber and smoked salmon in the form of a roll.

Another option is to cut some onions into two halves and grill them. On each half, add some slices of smoked tuna, with a few drops of oil and oregano.

Smoked cod, for its part, can be put in half a piquillo pepper and mixed with chives and a few drops of oil.

The smoked anchovy is rolled into a pipe and inserted into a toothpick as a flag.

stuffed mushrooms





Stuffed mushrooms are one of the classic appetizer recipes for family gatherings. The classics are those filled with ham and Philadelphia cheese, but there are many more combinations such as those filled with shrimp, serrano ham, vegetables or bechamel sauce.

After cleaning the mushrooms and introducing the filling with the help of a spoon, they are covered with grated Parmesan cheese or any cheese to gratin, preheat the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Garlic Prawns

Without a doubt, garlic prawns are a perfect tapa to whet your appetite. If you usually avoid heavy meals at night, you’ll want to make an exception for this dish.

First of all, it is important that you have a clay source. You must make sure that it is suitable to put on the stove.

Heat the clay pot with a base of olive oil and add sliced ​​garlic and cayenne. Brown them over medium or low heat, so that the garlic does not burn.

Once the garlic is cooked and the oil is bubbling, add the clean and peeled shrimp. Add a pinch of salt and cook on each side for a minute. Then, cover them with a plate for five minutes so that they cook inside. Don’t forget to serve your garlic shrimp in the same clay dish with which you cooked them.

Charcuterie and cheese board





To prepare a good board of cheeses and sausages, Iberian products such as ham or chorizo ​​cannot be missing. You can also add sausage, stuffed loin, salchichón or salami. For cheeses you can play with the aromas, the curing, the intensity or the different types of milk – cow, sheep, goat, blend. Some of the recommended cheeses are smoked cheeses, brie cheese, parmesan, gorgonzola, blue cheese, goat cheese, cured or semi-cured cheese or soft cheese.

Canapes

Canapés play a fundamental role on any New Year’s Eve table. These little bites are quick to make and delicious. We offer fig canapés with goat cheese and honey, a guacamole toast with pickled anchovy, green olive, capers and coriander or a pâté canapé with figs, gouda cheese and mint leaf.

Cooked shrimp or prawns





To prepare good cooked shrimp or prawns you need to have a pot with water and salt. The amount of water will vary depending on the amount of seafood being cooked, but it must be abundant so that the shrimp and prawns are submerged in the pot.

It is recommended to use between 50 and 70 grams of salt for every liter of water. Then let the salted water boil before adding the seafood. When the boiling starts after adding the shrimp or prawns, you have to wait a couple of minutes before removing them. After this time, drain the seafood quickly and place it in an ice-cold brine to stop the cooking and enjoy some juicy, shiny-looking prawns or prawns.

Chicken gyozas





If you like Asian food, a good idea to include on the table is chicken gyozas. They are also known as Japanese dumplings and are perfect to serve as an appetizer at a dinner with many guests. Its preparation is very simple and you can prepare it at home or buy it pre-cooked.

To cook them, put the olive and sesame oil in a frying pan and sauté the shallot and leek. Add the chicken meat and grated ginger and cook over medium-high heat, followed by the chives and soy sauce.

Once the filling is cold, it must be inserted into the wafers, leaving space at the edges to close them. In a hot pan, add a little olive oil with the gyozas. Cook for two minutes over medium heat or until a crispy base is formed, at which point half a glass of water is added and the pan is covered without turning off the heat. In this way they are steamed, keeping the base crispy.

Cod skewer in oil

If you are looking for the better half of that bottle of white wine that you have stored at home, we recommend some pintxos of cod in oil. This is an easy and delicious recipe, with which you can impress visitors.

You are going to need some cod loins, skinless and desalted. It shouldn’t have thorns, but if it does, remove them.

Cut the loins into small cubes, make sure they are bite-size, large enough so that they do not fall apart. To make them pintxos, thread the tenderloin cubes onto a skewer.

Fill the bottom of a frying pan with oil, and brown minced garlic with cayenne. The important thing is that the oil is infused with the flavor of these two ingredients, so it is important that nothing burns.

Gifts for kitchens: seven accessories for less than 20 and 30 euros that you can easily get



Next, pour the oil onto the cod skewers. To make it richer, we recommend that you let the mixture rest for hours, although you can eat it right away.