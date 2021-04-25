In London, eight police officers were injured during protests against coronavirus restrictions. This was reported by the police in the British capital in Twitter-account.

The protests took place on Saturday, April 24, in the Hyde Park area. It is clarified that two police officers were hospitalized, but they did not receive serious injuries. Five people were arrested for various offenses, including an attack on law enforcement officers, and they are now in custody. According to ReutersSeveral thousand Britons took part in the protest, demanding the immediate lifting of all coronavirus restrictions.

At the beginning of January 2021, the UK introduced its third national quarantine. The reason for this was the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. In mid-April, some restrictions in the kingdom were lifted.