The Competition Committee of the Interinsular Football Federation of Las Palmas decided to close the Teldecosta field for four games for the harassment suffered by three arbitras during a regional second meeting, as well as suspend the eight players involved one month.

In a statement, the Federation of Las Palmas points out that it is a “provisional” resolution, while the file is completed, but stresses that the committee has understood that the facts were “serious enough” to already impose disciplinary measures.

The events occurred on Friday, February 21 in the field of the town of El Goro (Gran Canaria), in a match between Teldecosta and the Fulbotec sand corresponding to the Second Regional Division, in which the three arbitras ended up locking themselves in the locker room against the insults and threats that suffered by several players of the local team, as reflected in the minutes.

The match was suspended in the 77th minute with 0-2 in favor of the visiting team, when a Teldecosta player was expelled and a companion hit a rival with one hand in the chest.

However, “such expulsion could not be shown because at that time, on the opposite side of the action, several players of both teams begin to be addressed,” the minutes collect.

Read too

“Seeing that our integrity was in danger, we decided to quickly withdraw from the pitch, temporarily suspended the match until the conditions were favorable to be able to resume the game,” added the collegiate.

The referees explained in the minutes that several local players tried to enter their units with shouts and threats and that, having no keys to close the locker room inside, they had to put a stick on the door until the arrival of the National Police.

Without keys to close the wardrobe, they had to put a stick on the door

The coach of the rival team, Basilio Medina, of the Soccertec Arena, who came out in his defense, told EFE that the referees went so fear about the episode they had lived, that even when the National Police agents arrived, they were suspicious of the costume door where they had taken refuge.

The Competition Committee provisionally suspended for a month to the eight players identified in the minutes as authors of these violent and intimidating events against the collegiate, in a decision against which the Teldecosta can still appeal.

In its statement, the Interinsular Football Federation of Las Palmas reiterates its “commitment to clean play and respect in sports.”