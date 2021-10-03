Genoa – There are eight rossoblù players called up by their respective national teams: they are Vasquez, Sirigu, Rovella, Cambiaso, Buksa, Ekuban, Fares and Galdames. Sirigu will take part in the Nations League semifinal with Italy, Rovella and Cambiaso have been called by the Under 21 team: the azzurrini will face Bosnia and Herzegovina (Friday 8 October, Zenica) and then Sweden (12 October, Monza). Vasquez has been called up by Mexico for the three World Cup qualifiers against Canada (October 8), Honduras (October 11) and El Salvador (October 14). , while Ghana has called Ekuban: it will face Zimbabwe on 9 and 12 October. Buksa is currently playing with the Polish Under 19 team, while Fares has been called up in extremis by the Algerian national team

