Eight people who have won millions of rubles in the New Year’s Russian Lotto draw will be sought in Russia. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the largest distributor of state lottery “Stoloto”.

The Russians never applied for cash prizes. It is known that the winning tickets were bought in the Nizhny Novgorod region (the city of Bor), in the Moscow suburbs of Odintsovo and Vysokovsk, in Kurgan, Nalchik, St. Petersburg and Yaroslavl.

Participants can claim their winnings within approximately 3.5 years from the date of the draw. After this period, all unclaimed winnings are sent to the state budget in full. Varvara Basanovich, Operational Marketing Director of Stoloto, clarified that in the future the funds will be used to finance “socially significant facilities and events, including activities for the development of physical culture and sports, elite sports and the system of training a sports reserve.”

In March, a resident of Tver, who won over 330 million rubles in the lottery, did not come for the prize. The Russian became a multimillionaire in December 2020. He won 334 883 756 rubles in the 2684th Sportloto “4 out of 20” draw. Three months have passed since the drawing, but the citizen has not applied for a prize. It is known that he bought the lucky ticket for 200 rubles at the Russian Post office.

In Russia, on January 1, 2021, a historical record was set for state lotteries: 581 lottery millionaires appeared in the country in one day. In total, more than two billion rubles were drawn, of which 1 billion rubles fell on large prizes.