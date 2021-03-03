Eight people were injured, two of them seriously, during a knife attack on Wednesday in a southern Swedish city, the police announced, warning of a probable “terrorist attack.”

The suspect, a man in his 20s, he was shot in the leg by officers and detained in Vetlanda, authorities said.

The alleged attacker had a “cutting weapon” in his hands, a police spokesman, Kristian Ljungberg, told AFP. According to local media, it is a knife.

The police initially ruled out the terrorist track but later rectified and indicated that he suspected it was a “terrorist crime”.

Eight people were stabbed in an alleged “terrorist attack” in Sweden. AFP photo.

“These are terrible events and all my solidarity goes to the victims and their relatives. At the moment we do not know exactly what happened and what was the reason,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said in a statement.

Swedish intelligence services consider the terrorist threat as high. The country has suffered two attacks in recent years.

In 2017, an Uzbek asylum seeker who had his claim rejected killed five people by ramming them with a stolen truck in Stockholm. He was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.

In December 2010 a man attempted a suicide bomb attack also in the capital, but only caused minor injuries.

AFG