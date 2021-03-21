In Krasnodar, eight people were injured in an accident with three cars, the suspected perpetrator of the accident fled, the TV channel reported on March 21 REN TV…

According to the press service of the city administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Renault Logan driver drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with the same car and, despite this, continued to move and crashed into a VAZ-2114. From the impact, the domestic car flew into a tree.

“As a result of the accident, eight passengers were injured: five were hospitalized, three were prescribed outpatient treatment,” REN TV quotes a spokesman for the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Krasnodar.

The driver after the accident left the car and fled, now the police are looking for him.

An inspection is carried out upon the fact of an accident.

