At least eight of the ten people who came under an avalanche on Sunday afternoon have been rescued, the Austrian newspaper reports Kronen Zeitung based on the local police. Earlier on Sunday night wrote the Austrian news agency APA that around ten people were buried. Two people are still missing.

At three o’clock in the afternoon, the avalanche rolled off the Trittkopf, a peak of more than 2,700 meters. The snow also reached one of the slopes around Lech, according to APA. A large-scale search operation was then rigged, involving eight helicopters and more than two hundred people. The search continued after sunset.

Ski Arlberg, the area around Lech, is Austria’s largest winter sports area with more than three hundred kilometers of slopes. Lech is best known among the Dutch for the annual visit of the royal family. In February 2012 Prince Friso came under an avalanche in the area. He passed away on August 12, 2013.