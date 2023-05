While the country is still mourning the school attack that left several dead, Serbia recorded another major shooting on Thursday. | Photo: EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Serbia has been rocked by the second major firefight in two days. On the night of this Thursday (4), at least eight people were killed and another 13 were wounded in a shooting in the village of Dubona, about 60 km from the capital, Belgrade.

According to information from the N1 channel, affiliated with CNN, the suspect is a 21-year-old man who is being sought. According to public broadcaster RTS, the gunman used an automatic weapon in the attack and fled the scene.

Police officers from Belgrade and Smederevo were deployed to the searches, which include the participation of an anti-terrorism unit.

On Wednesday (3), nine people were killed, including eight minors, and several were injured at a school in Belgrade after a 14-year-old student shot at classmates, teachers and security. The student was arrested.