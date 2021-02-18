Eight people were injured in the shooting in the US state of Pennsylvania, reports ABC News…

According to the TV channel, the incident took place on Wednesday, February 17, near the bus station in Philadelphia.

Currently, the suspect in the shooting is detained by law enforcement officers. Two units of firearms were confiscated from him. At the same time, the police admit that there could be several shooters.

As a result of the incident, eight people received gunshot wounds. All victims were hospitalized. The condition of a 71-year-old man, who was wounded in the stomach and both legs, doctors assess as critical. The rest are in stable condition.

Recall that earlier, as a result of a shootout in the state of New Mexico in the United States, a police officer was killed.