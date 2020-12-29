Eight employees of a nursing home in Stralsund, Germany, mistakenly received a five-fold dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

According to Bild, the vials contained a concentrated vaccine that must be diluted

The drug was given to people aged 66 to 82, four of them were hospitalized with flu symptoms.

Local authorities expressed regret over the incident. The head of the district administration wished “all affected” no serious side effects.

Vaccinations of German residents began a few days ago. During this period, according to the Robert Koch Institute of Virology, more than 21 thousand people were vaccinated against the coronavirus.