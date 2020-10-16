Eight people were killed during a protest in eastern Sudan, reports TASS…

According to local authorities, clashes between protesters and the military took place in Kassala on Thursday 15 October.

The clashes killed eight people, including one soldier.

According to a spokesman for the country’s government, the authorities have decided to declare a three-day state of emergency in the state.

Recall that the protests in Kassala were caused by the decision of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk to remove the governor of Saleh Ammar from his post.

Earlier it was reported that the central authorities of Sudan and the armed groups opposing them, concluded a peace agreement.