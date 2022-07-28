The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that eight people died in a fire in a hostel in the south-east of Moscow

In the south-east of Moscow, along Alma-Atinskaya street, house 7, building 2, a fire broke out. It started on the ground floor of the 16-storey residential building where the hostel is located. This is reported on site Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

According to the ministry, eight people died as a result of the incident, three more were injured, they are being examined by doctors. In the future, it became known about another person who needed the help of doctors.

The area of ​​the fire was about 150 square meters. The hostel is located on the ground floor. Fire and rescue units rescued one person from the second floor during reconnaissance and extinguishing the fire. Unfortunately, eight people were found without signs of life, three people are being examined by doctors. Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

The message about the fire was received at 23:58, at 0:47 the fire was eliminated, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. As noted in Telegram– channel of the capital’s deptrans, traffic along Alma-Atinskaya Street was completely blocked as a result of a fire.

Causes of the fire

The cause of the fire may have been an electrical fault. RIA News with reference to a source in emergency services.

Electrical equipment failure is considered as the main cause of a fire in a hostel in Moscow on Alma-Atinskaya street source in emergency services

It is specified that people in the hostel on Alma-Ata Street died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

As clarifies TASS with reference to the press service of Mosgaz JSC, the multi-storey building was not supplied with gas. The house was built in 1980, initially it was a hostel with one entrance, but on 16 floors. It has over 300 apartments.

The hostel was opened without the consent of the tenants

Eyewitnesses to the fire said that the hostel was opened in May 2019 without the consent of the residents, it contains dozens of two-story wooden beds. Local activists annually tried to challenge the legality of its operation.

We heard a strong bang, then immediately a powerful noise of an open flame. After that, the men began to shout to break the windows. Firefighters and ambulances arrived very quickly fire eyewitness

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the hostel has a separate entrance from the end of the building, all its windows are barred.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the fire, said Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the capital’s head office of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence) Julia Ivanova Senior Assistant to the Head of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

How notes Mash, 200 people independently evacuated from the building of the capital’s high-rise building.

On July 21, a strong fire broke out on the roof of a residential building on Leninsky Prospekt in Moscow. About 400 people were evacuated from the building, 1 person was rescued. In total, almost 130 people and 38 pieces of equipment extinguished the fire, the fire area was 1,000 square meters.