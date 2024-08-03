This morning, a shootout occurred that lasted almost two hours and left eight dead, including five gunmen, two soldiers and a State Guard agent, in Abasolo, Tamaulipas.

The shooting reportedly broke out after the arrest of the wife, daughter and mother of José Luis Chávez Hernández, alias “El Flaco”, identified as the leader of the criminal group known as Zetas Vieja Escuela (ZVE) by members of the State Guard.

“El Flaco” ordered an armed attack on the hotel where the State Guard agents are staying, in Jiménez, Tamaulipas, which unleashed chases and shootouts between agents and hitmen.

In the neighboring municipality of Abasolo, state and military officers caught up with the criminals’ column of vehicles and another shootout broke out.

Five hitmen, a State Guard agent and two soldiers who had arrived to support the elements of the Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat were killed in the confrontation.

The slain officer was identified as Luis Mario Torres Basoria, officer A, and another officer was injured and had to be hospitalized.

The State Guard placed two detained women at the disposal of the FGR, one identified as the wife of “El Flaco”, Diana Laura Jasso Orozco, and another woman whose identity was not revealed, apparently the criminal’s mother.

They were arrested while driving a white Grand Cherokee pickup truck.

The criminal leader has spread terror in the municipalities of Abasolo, Jiménez, Soto La Marina and even in San Fernando, but since February he has taken refuge in the town of Allende because he is wanted by other cartels and police corporations.

There he was almost arrested on February 13, when he was traveling with escorts aboard six “monsters” and evaded a “bump” with a column of State Guard patrols.