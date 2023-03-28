The police have arrested eight people – three in Brussels and five in Antwerp – suspected of planning an attack in Belgium. The federal public prosecutor’s office, comparable to the Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands, announces this in a press release. “There were preparatory actions,” says Eric Van der Sypt, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office.
#people #arrested #wanted #commit #attack #Belgium
Portugal | At least two dead in a knife attack in a Muslim center in Lisbon
The police shot the attacker who behaved threateningly and "neutralized" him.At least two people have died in a knife attack...
Leave a Reply