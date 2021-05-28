Caravaca de la Cruz is going through a very delicate moment and continues to be at extreme risk due to the high incidence of Covid, although in recent days the number of positives has decreased. Two thousand residents of between 20 and 60 years of the urban area and the Archivel district were summoned yesterday for a selective screening with PCR tests in the Juan Antonio Corbalán pavilion.

Half accepted the appointment, and from early in the morning the neighbors came, according to the time slots for which they were summoned, to this sports facility to undergo the tests.

In the municipality a total of eight outbreaks were detected last week, which caused the infection rate to increase by 40%. One of the outbreaks occurred at a wedding, affecting 10 people. Another outbreak, from which eight positives came out, had its origin in a family meal organized in a restaurant, and which was attended by a diner who had no symptoms but suffered from the disease. The rest of the outbreaks, according to the data of the tracking team, have their origin in family and friends’ encounters. The average age of the positives is 34 years.

The mayor, José Francisco García, who came to the facilities of the sports hall, congratulated himself on the “speed and efficiency” of the Ministry of Health in carrying out the screening. «The objective of this measure is to help cut the chain of transmission and avoid restrictive decisions, which are detrimental to the economy and the freedom of the people and which we want to avoid at all costs, seeking the necessary balance with the protection of the health of all, “he stressed.

Now on the decline



Infections are now on the decline. Of the 67 affected in the day on Wednesday, yesterday it went to 63. Health has detected 53 positives in the urban area – with 3 new cases in the last 24 hours – and 10 in the districts, where there were no new cases.

“These data cannot make us feel confident – said the mayor – because the disease is still there. Social and family encounters must be contained as far as possible and always carried out in compliance with current regulations. The City Council called for responsibility so that the interior closure of hotel and catering establishments can be lifted as soon as possible.

The screening coordinator, Natalia Cabrera, an epidemiologist with the Murcian Health Service, highlighted the neighborhood collaboration and the good functioning of the device, reinforced with doctors from 061 and agents of the Local Police. The doctor reported that the results will be known within 24 to 48 hours, which will allow a more accurate assessment of the state of the pandemic in the municipality. The manager of Northwest Health Area IV, Mercedes Barba, explained that this screening is intended to detect asymptomatic cases “that may be causing infections and are not linked to the outbreaks detected and controlled by the trackers.”