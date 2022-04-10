Queues to enter the City of Justice in Murcia, in a file image.

Juan M. hardly needed a few words to explain the inexplicable. “It was without thinking,” he maintained. “I saw everything black and I don’t even know how many times I hit him.” This resident of Cartagena thus assumed before a popular jury that ended the life of Rosalía, the woman who had accompanied him for 38 years. That drink was necessary