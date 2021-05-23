78.28 percent of the nurses in the Region of Murcia consider that there has not been enough staff to provide the most appropriate health care and care to patients and the general public in their health or social health unit or center during the pandemic of the Covid-19.

This is the conclusion of the macro-survey carried out by the Nursing Union, Satse, to nurses in the Community and which yields new results on the workforce of these professionals existing in the Murcian Health Service since the serious crisis began at the beginning of last year health motivated by the expansion of the coronavirus in our country.

Specifically, the study carried out by the Union of Nursing in the Region of Murcia emphasizes that the perception of the professionals themselves about the significant deficit of the lack of nurses to care for patients and the entire population as they deserve has increased in the recent months, going from 76.61 percent before the pandemic to 78.28 percent today.

Likewise, the survey indicates that there are now more nurses who claim they do not have enough time to provide patients with the most appropriate health care and care, since there has been more than 77.02 percent of professionals who considered it this way before the health crisis to 81.07 percent.

On the other hand, the survey has been interested in whether, at the end of their work shift, professionals still have pending tasks to be carried out, and the results are that, before the pandemic, 52.82 percent declared that they there were assistance and care actions to be undertaken while now the percentage has increased to 61.07 percent.

Another conclusion of the study carried out by the union organization in the Community is that the commitment and dedication of these workers to their patients and their own colleagues is “unquestionable”, since, without any compensation, they extend their work shift to provide health care and care that they have not been able to do in more than 54.96 percent of the cases. A proportion that has also increased in times of pandemic, since before they were 51.01 percent who claimed it.

For its part, the excessive mobility of nurses in health centers, confirmed again through this study, is a problem constantly denounced by the Nursing Union, since it is one of the issues that affect both safety and security. to the quality of health care and care offered to patients and the public as a whole. Likewise, it is one of the reasons that affects the high levels of stress in professionals.

Although in recent months this practice has worsened, already before the Covid-19 pandemic they reported that they were frequently forced to move from one unit to another up to almost 36.29 percent of cases, reaching close to the 40.16 percent at the present time.

Faced with this reality, Satse calls on the regional government to “comply with the commitments made in the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction of our country, and strengthen the staff of nurses from the Murcian Health Service to place us in the average for the countries of our surroundings ».

Finally, the union recalls that at the end of last year it transferred to the regional government a ‘Return and Stability Plan for Nurses and Nurses in the National Health System (SNS)’ that avoids the forced emigration of these professionals by offering them working conditions stable and dignified, and that the thousands of workers who are already abroad can return to their country if they so wish.