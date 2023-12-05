HIV has a devastating impact on the psychological and mental health of 8 out of 10 patients. This is according to a study whose data were presented at the Congress of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT), underway in Florence. The availability of effective antiretroviral therapies – we read in a note – has improved the life expectancy of people with HIV, which is now comparable to that of the general population as long as the therapy is taken correctly. However, people with HIV face significant challenges and the psychological and clinical burden of the infection remains high. Depression is a common condition and can reduce adherence to therapy and therefore trigger a vicious cycle leading to worse health conditions. Rates of sleep disorders are 2-3 times higher than in the general population, affecting 6 out of 10 people with HIV and are associated with comorbidities and poor adherence to therapy.

To investigate the Italian situation, Elma Research conducted research on 500 people with HIV. The results speak clearly: for 77% of the sample the condition of HIV infection has an impact on psychological and mental health; statistically significant phenomenon in those who have started therapy for at least 5 years. The prevalent conditions appear to be anxiety (45%), mood disorders (37%) and sleep disorders (36%). Among the most effective interventions to improve the quality of life are cited physical and mental activity (43%) and involvement in specific clinical pathways (36%). The main source of information remains the infectious disease doctor (62%), followed by the Internet (48%). The “HIV” awareness campaign was created from the data processed by Elma Research – the note details. Shall we talk about it?”, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 patient associations, Simit and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar).

Through the voice of those living with HIV, the campaign draws attention to the aspects of life that can be improved, to become aware of them and begin to address them. Starting with a simple question to ask your doctor: shall we talk about it? From psychological aspects to relationships with others, from dialogue with the doctor to the correct treatment, this campaign aims to offer, through the stories of those living with HIV, food for thought on their condition and useful information for improving it. All available on www.hivneparliamo.it

“Mental health and psychological well-being more generally is a very important aspect that is not always given the right attention – explains Alessandro Lazzaro, Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases, Sapienza University of Rome, one of the authors of the poster presented at the Simit congress – There are numerous people with HIV at risk of depression or who have disorders such as insomnia, anxiety, depression which can have a significant impact on the quality of life”. The causes can be different: “social stigma, unfortunately still strongly present , is one of the main ones. But behind some of these disorders there may be a biological cause, linked to the effects of the virus or of the antiretroviral therapy itself. In this context, doctor-patient dialogue has a crucial role in raising awareness and addressing these problems, not only from the point of view of therapeutic choices, but also to direct those who need it towards an integrated multidisciplinary path”, he concludes.