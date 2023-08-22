More than 13,000 people asked about Cartagena at tourist offices and information points during the months of June and July. Of them, almost 60% were foreigners, that is, 7,774 people. And about 38%, national tourists from outside the Region of Murcia, or what is the same 4,922 people.

The origin of international visitors are the United Kingdom (4,190), Germany (1,091) and France (980). More than 80% of the foreign tourists who visit Cartagena come from these three places. In fourth and fifth place are Belgium and the Netherlands, respectively.

As for the national tourist who visits Cartagena, those from Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Biscay stand out. Among these five provinces they represent 46% of national visitors from outside the Region.

Regarding the reason for their visit in the months of June and July, the following stood out: culture (58.75%), cruise (28.18%), sun and beach (12.21%). Among the demands for information they require are, to a greater extent, the map of the city, cultural information, sun and sand, transport, routes and excursions.

The Municipal Tourist Offices and Information Points are located in the Town Hall, Puertas de San José, Isla Plana and Cabo de Palos -La Manga.

The Councilor for Tourism, Belén Romero, insisted that international tourists arriving in Cartagena come mostly from the United Kingdom, Germany and France. According to her assessment, they come “to learn about the millennial history that museums such as the Roman Theater, the Forum Quarter and the Naval Museum show.” To a lesser extent, tourists from Belgium and the Netherlands also arrived. “All these Europeans are also looking for sun and sand, the music of our international festivals and gastronomy.”