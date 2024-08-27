Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 13:08

Eight of the nine groups of products and services that make up the National Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) recorded price increases in August, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). There was deflation only in Food and Beverages, a decline of 0.80%, a negative contribution of -0.17 percentage points to the IPCA-15 in the month.

The groups with increases were Transportation (0.83%, impact of 0.17 percentage points), Housing (0.18%, impact of 0.03 pp), Education (0.75%, impact of 0.05 pp), Household items (0.71%, impact of 0.03 pp), Health and personal care (0.27%, impact of 0.04 pp), Clothing (0.09%, impact of 0.00 pp), Personal expenses (0.43%, impact of 0.04 pp) and Communication (0.09%, impact of 0.00 pp).

The overall result of the IPCA-15 in August was due to price increases in eight of the 11 regions surveyed. The mildest rate occurred in Salvador (-0.11%), while the sharpest was recorded in Recife (0.50%).