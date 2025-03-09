This week, the Apple technological giant has announced the new eight emojis that are included in the new update of its operating system, iOS 18.4, in beta version.

These are the images: An dark and dream face face; a fingerprint; a purple paint stain; a radish; a trunk without leaves; an harp; A shovel and the Sark flag (the smallest of the islands of the Channel of La Mancha, which belongs to the United Kingdom).

As the Daily Mailmany social network users have applauded the creation of an emoticon that shows the effects on the Face of fatigue and stress.

More skepticism has generated the peculiar emoji of purple splash, from which many claim not to understand Neither its meaning nor your need.

Guinness beer fans, For their part, they have applauded the Emoji of the harp. Although it refers to the musical instrument, the harp is one of the symbols of Ireland and is the logo of the famous black beer manufactured in Dublin.

As for the flag of Sark Island, this inclusion has surprised many, because in March 2022, Unicode announced that it would no longer accept proposals for “Flag emojis of any category”.

In any case, “the Unicode Consortium It is not dedicated to determining what a country is and what is not. Therefore, he chose ISO 3166-1 ALFA 2 as a source for valid designations in countries. “By having received the flag of Sark Island, an ISO 316-1 code, the emoji has been created.