New Delhi What happened in the Rajya Sabha yesterday was never seen before in the Upper House of Parliament. The way the MPs of the opposition came to the Well in protest against the Agriculture Bill and tried to tear down the rule book, strict action has been taken on it. Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs who created a ruckus yesterday for seven days. TMC MP Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Rajiv Satav have also been suspended.

These MPs suspended

Among the opposition MPs who have been suspended, the names of Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora and KK Ragesh and Elmalaran Karim from CPI (M), including Derek O Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress Huh. Due to the misbehavior of these MPs in front of Deputy Chairman Harivansh yesterday, this strict action has been taken against them.

Notice dismissed

The opposition gave a no-confidence motion against Rajivya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, which has been rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. At the same time, three important bills in the Rajya Sabha will be brought the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, Indian Institute of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill 2020, Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020.

