1. Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs who created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. 8 MPs including TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’s Rajiv Satav will not be able to participate in the action for the rest of this session. At the same time, the opposition gave a no confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, which was rejected by the Chairman. https://bit.ly/32Nb9f3

2. Sixth and an important round of military commander-level talks on reducing border tension between India and China will be held in Moldo today. A senior diplomat will also be present on behalf of India for the first time in the military commander level talks amid the border tension that has been going on for several months. https://bit.ly/32PvaBT

3. A three-storey building in Bhiwandi, Thane, adjoining Mumbai, has collapsed and 10 people have died in the accident. Here the NDRF team is engaged in relief rescue work but there is still a possibility of about 20-25 people stranded. https://bit.ly/3mG4ds8

4. India is now ahead of other countries in terms of recovery of corona infects. 44 lakh people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, 86,961 new Corona cases were registered and 1130 people died. Now the total number of corona infected in the country has been 54 lakh 87 thousand 580. Of these, 87,882 people have died. https://bit.ly/3kAi1mm

5. In the second match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over yesterday. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada were the heroes of victory. On the other hand, Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal scored 89 runs in 60 balls but the team could not win. https://bit.ly/3kzg3m3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the special session organized on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations today. https://bit.ly/3iP5evz

