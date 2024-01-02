Ministry of Defense: the air defense system shot down eight more MLRS missiles over the Belgorod region

The air defense system shot down eight more Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) missiles in the sky over the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the message is given in the official Telegram– department channel.

Thus, within 24 hours, 17 Ukrainian missiles from this MLRS have already been shot down over the region.

The defense department clarified that the attack attempt was made around 13:00 Moscow time.