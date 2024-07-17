The presence of a malformation that was not diagnosed in the first months of the child’s life has yet to be verified by autopsy

The so-called “cot death” has thrown into sadness and despair a family, first of all, and the entire community in Milan. child just 8 months old, died just a few days ago, in the Corvetto area, and the dramatic circumstances are still to be clarified.

The Carabinieri of Radiomobile and the Vigentino station are currently investigating this tragic event. It is necessary to understand how the child died and whether there were any responsibilityAccording to initial reports, the alarm was raised by the child’s mother.

Archive photo

The 35-year-old woman of Moroccan origin who suddenly noticed her son’s breathing difficulties immediately called for help but there wasn’t much that could be done given the desperate conditions of the little one.

The tragedy occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday, but only in the last few hours have the news and some details become public knowledge. The mother, in a panic, called the rescue desperately asking for help because the child was no longer breathing. Something really unexpected and absurd was happening, at least according to the mother.

The tragedy occurred in an apartment in the public housing in the Corvetto area. The rescuers of Areu Milano arrived on the scene in a few minutes and transported the child to code red at the De Marchi clinic. Despite all the immediate efforts made by the doctors, the little boy died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.

The autopsy will be carried out during the day today, but the first investigative tests have not found any signs of violence on the child’s body. In this way, at least for now, other causes other than natural ones can be excluded, even if equally dramatic. The prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi has ordered the autopsy to determine precisely the cause of death. The presence of an undiagnosed malformation in the first months of life or the presumed sudden illness must be verified. Otherwise, we could speak of “cot death syndrome”.