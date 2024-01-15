New York is one of the most fascinating, dynamic and multicultural cities in the world. Although it can be expensive, it is a destination that every traveler should know due to the wide variety of attractions that characterize its five neighborhoods: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. To date, it remains one of the most visited cities on the planet and according to New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official tourism promotion organization of the Big Apple, it is estimated that in 2023 it will receive more than 60 million tourists, among them which I include myself.

On my first trips to this city I made more than one mistake, like visiting the Brooklyn Bridge on a day when the draft broke my umbrella or the night when I decided to take the subway from the airport to my hotel. To prevent the same thing from happening to you, I made a list of common mistakes with recommendations that will save you from falling into these travel discomforts.

More information

Not planning transportation from the airport to the city

To get to New York there are three airports: JFK, the largest; La Guardia, located in Queens; and Newark, in the neighboring State of New Jersey. For this reason, before buying a flight it is necessary to check which airport you are going to land at and not get carried away solely by the ticket rates. The best option for tourists is JFK due to its connectivity with public transportation.

The mistake that many make is not taking into account how to get from the airport to the city. If you land at JFK, the subway is usually a good option as long as the flight is not at night, because at these times safety is not a guarantee. A quick alternative is taxis, however, you have to be careful with those that are not authorized and offer their services at the departure gates of airports. The best way to avoid them is to use applications like Lyft or Uber.

Bulletin The best travel recommendations, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

A great option if you are traveling in a group is private transportation. I recommend Luxury NY Limoa company with limousine, van and Van's deluxe. Their fares start at $105 (about 96 euros) and costs depend on the number of passengers, the airport from which they pick you up, and the extra services that you want to integrate.

The view of Manhattan from the Top of the Rock observation deck. ADRIAN VAZQUEZ

Not having clear activities

The key to getting around New York is planning effective itineraries based on distances, weather, and the best times to visit certain sites. To save money and make efficient use of time, tourist cards are an excellent option because they allow you to discover the most popular attractions in the city.

If your stay is longer than three days, it is advisable to purchase a tourist pass such as the Sightseeing Day Pass or the New York Pass, which offer 160 attractions options such as the Empire State Observatory, the ferry to the Statue of Liberty and the Museum of Natural History, among others. They have different packages and their prices depend on the number of attractions they include. If you do not purchase a tourist card, it is best to buy tickets for museums, viewpoints and attractions online in advance because in high season the lines of people are usually very long.

To move easily it is important to plan your routes and know how long it will take you to get to each place. Consider walking for short distances and use apps like Google Maps or Citymapper, a app which shows the best way to get from one point to another. Both offer maps offline to browse without worrying about the connection.

Do not use the subway

The New York subway is one of the most efficient and economical transportation systems for travelers, but as a beginner it can be intimidating because of its intricate lines. It is worth learning how to get between its stations because you will save a lot of money on transfers. A ticket costs around 2.75 dollars (2.46 euros) per trip and if your stay in the city is longer than three days, the ideal is to purchase the Metro Card, a card with a recharge system that includes several trips.

Each subway line has different types of trains identified by letters, numbers and colors. There are local trains that stop at all stations and other express trains, which only make stops at the most important ones; also signposted addresses such as Uptown or Downtown. To find your way, use Google Maps, download the New York Subway: MTA Map app—with New York subway maps with routes and service status—or the app MYmta, who guides you on the city's subway and buses.

Eat in restaurants every day

Pastrami sandwich at Katz's Delicatessen, one of the best-known delis in New York.

The Big Apple has one of the most enviable culinary offerings and tasting a good dish in its restaurants is tempting, but doing so every day will increase any budget. Despite its extensive gastronomic offer with good references, there are also many establishments that offer poor quality services at high prices. To prevent savings from going to food, whenever I travel to the Big Apple I eat some meals in places that have affordable or moderate prices. It is a good alternative to buy food at Deli, small stores that offer breakfast, sandwiches and snacks from three dollars (2.74 euros). Other places with good food and below average prices are: Chelsea Market, Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish, Essex MarketItalian delicacies at Eataly, Chinatown or the famous hamburger chain Shake Shack.

Choose a hotel that is not centrally located

The hotel offering in New York is enormous, but also expensive, so finding accommodation with a good location and at a good price is quite a challenge. Although not all attractions are concentrated in Manhattan, I do consider it to be one of the best options to stay due to its connectivity and easy access. The hotels I have stayed in in this area and that I recommend are: Yotel New York Times Square and The Pod 39 Hotelwith exceptional locations and moderate prices.

If you are traveling for the second or third time to the city of skyscrapers and want to visit less touristy places, consider staying in neighborhoods like Brooklyn or Queens, where there are cheaper options. Before booking, carefully check how close a metro station or bus stop is.

Not taking advantage of free activities

The city is privileged to offer many high-end free experiences. Consider inexpensive things in your itinerary, such as an afternoon walk on Little Island, a small public park with gardens, green spaces, and scenic overlooks, or boarding the Staten Island Ferry to admire the Statue of Liberty. Added to the list is the Harry Potter store, which is a true museum, The High Line elevated park, the entrance to The Oculus or some museums such as 9/11, which has free access on Monday afternoons.

Buy tickets to the viewpoints without checking the weather

Mariel Galán at The Edge viewpoint in Manhattan.

New York is a city that is characterized by having many skyscrapers as a tourist attraction, but also by being a destination where there is frequent fog or sporadic rain. To avoid a disappointment like mine the first time I went up to Top of the Rock, it is crucial to check the weather forecast before purchasing tickets to any viewpoint to make sure that day is as clear as possible.

In Myself top The Edge is an open-air skyscraper that has one of the best views of the city and a glass triangle on which tourists can walk, followed by the Summit, the Empire State Building, the One World Observatory and the Top of the Rock. The price of admission depends on factors such as time, but general access starts at $40 (36.5 euros). The most practical thing is to purchase a tourist pass such as the Sightseeing Day Pass, which includes access to several skyscrapers.

Focus your attention on Manhattan

Movies and series have promoted Manhattan so much that many tourists prioritize this district over the other four that New York has, but this city is much more than Times Square, Broadway or Central Park. If it is your first time in this destination, my suggestion is to visit some of the most emblematic sites in Manhattan and set aside two days in your itinerary to visit other areas.

Consider Brooklyn to explore its iconic bridge by bike or walking, explore the neighborhoods of Dumbo and Williamsburg, and walk through Prospect Park and Coney Island. In the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, you'll find places like the New York Botanical Garden, Yankee Stadium, the Museum of Art, and markets like the Bronx Night Market. In Queens, Flushing Meadows Park, Rockaway Beach and MoMa PS1, the largest museum of contemporary art in the United States, stand out. Without leaving aside Staten Island, the district that houses Snug Harbor, a huge cultural center with museums, neoclassical buildings and botanical gardens.

One of the rooms of the MoMa PS1 museum, in the New York neighborhood of Queens. ADRIAN VAZQUEZ

Finally, since the weather in New York is volatile, it is very important to constantly monitor the weather and even if you travel in summer, pack a waterproof jacket and an umbrella.

To complement this information and go very well prepared, I recommend purchasing the New York travel guide from Molaviajar, for sale at their website (it is for sale in physical or digital format) Now, prepare your bags because NYC awaits you!

Subscribe here to The Traveler newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, x and instagram.