I have always said that airports are my second home, I make up to five trips a month and many turn out to be true journeys. A few weeks ago I crossed half the world to get from Bora Bora to Edinburgh, which meant going through seven airports in two days.

Making trips your job inevitably makes you a participant and a witness to the carelessness that passengers make before taking a flight. The good news is that most of these setbacks can be solved by anticipating, applying certain techniques and, in some cases, making use of technology.

More information

1. Not researching the airport where your flight will take off or land

In many cities, mainly in large cities, there is more than one airport and not knowing its location can lead to delays, missed flights and higher spending on transfers.

At this point, I add the importance of having a notion of its size and general distribution, especially if you have a connecting flight. It is best to anticipate with web tools such as ifly.com. Before the trip, you can enter this platform to view the interactive maps of the main aerodromes in the world. By browsing the website you will find valuable information about the terminals, such as boarding gates, approximate times at checkpoints, internal services and ground transportation options, to name just a few examples.

Bulletin The best recommendations for travel, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

2. Making a foolish calculation of the times

It is not enough to know the departure time of the plane, in this section I refer to all the times that you must take into account at an airport.

Arrival time: consider a minimum of two hours in advance for domestic flights and three for international flights.

Connections: a common mistake is to buy connecting flights with a very tight departure margin. Estimate three to four hours between the departure of one flight and another to more easily avoid delays or airport inconveniences.

Internal mobility: try to go through security filters at least one hour before takeoff, arrive at the departure lounge 45 minutes before, and do not stay longer than necessary in airport restaurants or shops.

3. Do not check-in online

Make the check in online has benefits such as getting a better seat, avoiding long lines at counters, the overbooking of the flight and, in some cases, you can avoid additional expenses due to the fact that there are airlines (mainly low cost) that generate extra charges if you did not do it before.

to do the check in online, download the airline’s mobile app or go to the official website. The recommendation is to do it at least 24 hours before the flight. In addition, in case of any delay in the transfer to the airport, the check in early can save you from missing the plane. In Madrid I arrived on the hour for my departure and the check in previous was what prevented her from being stranded.

4. Carrying objects not allowed in hand luggage

Although it reads basic, this is one of the most common mistakes among travelers, which not only cause delays when passing security filters, but can also earn you fines and imply confiscations.

To find out what objects are prohibited -according to the destination and the corresponding airport-, it is advisable to consult their official websites. In accordance with general rules, avoid packing containers with liquids or gels larger than 100 milliliters, aerosols, sharp items, or lighters.

There are countries in which it is prohibited to fly drones and in the security filters they have the instruction to retain these aerial devices. On pages like uavcoach.com/drone-laws/ you can find the laws that govern the use of drones and the places in which they are restricted.

Mariel Galán looking at the screens at the Paris airport. Adrian Vazquez

5. Not being aware of the flight status

One of the most stressful factors when traveling is the delay or cancellation of a flight. Weather conditions, technical failures or internal airline problems are part of so much volatility. Added to this is the sudden change of boarding gates and other unforeseen events that one faces once boarding the plane.

My advice is not to rely on airport screens and download the application of the airline in which you travel or use applications such as FlightAware either FlightRadar24real-time flight trackers through which it is possible to monitor takeoffs, landings and delays.

6. Ignoring immigration or customs rules

On my most recent trip to the United States, I was in the immigration line and saw a passenger directly in front of me take a photo. A few seconds later, an airport guard came over to take the cell phone from him and led him to an office. Something so simple can delay all your plans. To avoid problems like this, or more serious situations, before traveling, investigate the entry and exit prohibitions of the countries you visit, prepare all your documents, keep an eye out for signs and instructions that are issued in these areas, and abide by orders. Consult official pages of embassies and foreign affairs ministries such as exteriores.gob.es.

7. Using unauthorized means of transport

Once at the destination, it is up to you to investigate what are the best ways to get to the accommodation. In developing countries, this is a problem because they do not always have an adequate public transport system and, sometimes, there are people who offer their services clandestinely. To avoid charging high fees, theft and scams, it is best to use authorized transportation that has fixed fees and visibly identified drivers.

In the case of countries with good infrastructure and connectivity to the airport, public transport (metro, train and buses) may be the best option and also the cheapest. On the other hand, find out if there are applications like uber either cabify or where appropriate, local taxis.

8. Losing your cool

On one occasion, I was in line to board my flight from Mexico to Colombia. The boarding began to be delayed, it was evident that the airline crew was poorly organized. At that moment, a passenger lost his temper yelling at a flight attendant that he was incompetent. The flight attendant went to a security guard, denounced the passenger and was denied access to the flight. I was surprised to see the extent of the situation and concluded that losing your cool in places like the airport is risky.

My best advice is to take a deep breath when the situation becomes complex, keep your composure and go to authorized personnel to seek a resolution to the problem. Attention, with this I am not suggesting that you do not defend your rights as a passenger, but just remember that the way you react will have a lot to do with the resolution.

Have you made any of these mistakes? As you read, small actions make the difference between starting a journey on the right foot or turning it into a nightmare. Avoid this wear and tear and apply the necessary actions on the next trip.

I wish you a good flight!

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.