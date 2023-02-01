A total of oreight missiles hit the Turkish military base of Zlikan and its surroundings on Wednesday without causing casualtiesan operations commander from Nineveh, Colonel Yousef Al Badawi, told ‘EFE’.

The source clarified that “eight Grad-type missiles targeted the Zlikan base in the Baashika area this Wednesday morning with the presence of Turkish forces” and specified that “six of these missiles fell around the base, while two They hit inside the base.”

Al Badawi claimed that the attack caused no human casualties.

This attack was also confirmed in a brief statement by the Kurdish Anti-Terror Authority.

The Zlikan base was the target of several missile and mortar shell attacks, especially between 2021 and 2022. In January last year, the same Turkish military base, located northwest of Mosul, it was the target of two rocket attacks, on consecutive days and with no personal injuries.

Turkey established the Zlikan base, with the presence of between 3,000 and 5,000 Turkish soldiers, at the foot of a mountain in the town of Baashika, near Mosul, in 2014 after the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group seized control of Mosul.

Turkey maintains several military bases in northern Iraq, in a strip close to the border, to fight rear outposts of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), banned in Turkey.

Most of these positions, which suffer few casualties from the rocket attacks they receive, are in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, with the exception of Ziklan, located in the province of Nineveh, whose capital is Mosul.



The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, it is supported by some Iraqi Kurdish factions, but not by the authorities of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iraq has on several occasions called for an end to the Turkish incursions and has demanded cooperation to guarantee security on its border with Turkey, as well as the closure of the base and the withdrawal of Turkish forces from it, with no response so far.

EFE