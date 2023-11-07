Fourteen Venezuelans died in a fire in the town of Coronel, located 530 km south of Santiago de Chile. According to authorities, the victims – among whom there are eight children – are migrants.

(You can read: They murder three Colombians in Costa Rica and leave a letter with a harsh message: this is known)

According to the portal Pulse, the fire occurred in a precarious housing settlement in the south of the southern country. Firefighters reported that the children were between 4 and 13 years old.

Carolina Tohá, Minister of the Interior, expressed “dismay” at this tragedy. “With great dismay we received the tragedy in Coronel, in which minors and adults died as a result of a fire.”the official Tohá published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The minister, according to the aforementioned media, reported that the Chilean government will send a delegation of undersecretaries to Coronel, “to find out on the ground what happened and coordinate the necessary measures and help.”

(You may be interested in: Protests in Panama: beyond a mine)

For his part, the mayor of Coronel, Javier Valencia, confirmed from the scene of the accident “the death of 14 residents of our commune. “There are three families, eight minors, six adults who died as a result of this fire that destroyed their home.”

Valencia reiterated that “these are Venezuelan families” who live very precariously. He specified that in the settlement where the tragedy occurred, the homes are built with light materials where the fire spreads quickly.

Regarding the cause of the fire, Valencia is being investigated, but one hypothesis points to overheating of a stove.

Construction increases in subnormal settlements

The Minister regretted the increase in recent years in the construction of housing on undeveloped land, known in Chile as camps, where fires have become more common.

(We recommend: Are you traveling to Italy for work or study? An appointment will no longer be needed to process a visa)

🇨🇱🇻🇪 | A fire in Coronel, in central Chile, kills at least 14 people of Venezuelan origin, eight of them children. pic.twitter.com/skpQhwPyBQ — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 7, 2023

Colonel Luis Rozas, prefect of Carabineros de Concepción, one of the main cities in southern Chile, revealed that the house “only had one entrance and exit.”

Coronel is one of the areas most affected by fires this year due to the high temperatures of the southern summer.

The Government of Chile stated that the place where this tragedy occurred is “a recently officialized camp” where until 2022 there were 179 families, mostly immigrants.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO