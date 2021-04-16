The number of Russians vaccinated against coronavirus has exceeded eight million, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. She is quoted by TASS Friday, April 16th.

“The volume of vaccinations in Russia is growing, and this is good,” Golikova said at the collegium of the Ministry of Health of Russia following the results of the ministry’s work in 2020.

She stressed the importance of working to vaccinate the population against coronavirus infection.