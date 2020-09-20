China has imprisoned eight million Uygur Muslims of Xinjiang province in its detention camps. An intelligence document from Beijing reported that the Chinese government is improving the cultural and social life of the people of Xinjiang through its active labor and employment policies. This document also states that about 8 million (80 million) Muslims have been placed in separate detention camps.As reported by The Sun, the Chinese Communist Party is largely running the Detention Center for Uygur and other communities in Xinjiang. In these camps, China works to suppress political dissatisfaction. Apart from this, the work of torturing Uygur Muslims is also being done. The Chinese government is naming it a vocational training center.

Tales of those who escaped from captivity

Mihrigul Tursun, a 29-year-old woman from Xinjiang, told American politicians that she had escaped from this camp in China in 2018. He told the politicians that in this camp, Chinese officials used to torture me so much that I would rather die or beg them of my death instead.

Chinese officers wore metal suits

Another Survivor Kayrat Samarkand said that he was wearing an armored armor made of metal to torture him. They used to force me to wear it. Chinese soldiers called him a metal suit. My hands and feet stopped working after wearing this 50 kg suit. I also had severe pain in my back.

China calls it a vocational training center

However, Chinese leaders deny this. They call this Detention Camps a vocational training center. According to the report of the Chinese government, 415,000 Uygur Muslims were imprisoned in southern Xinjiang from 2014 to 2019. Many of these people are also imprisoned more than once. In total, more than 8 million people are currently detained in detention camps in China.

America will break trade relations with China! Uygur Muslims demand from Trump administration

What is the trend of Muslim countries including Pakistan

No Muslim country has so far openly opposed China over the oppression of Uygur Muslims. Not a single word has been uttered from the mouths of Muslims around the world, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. All these countries do not want to fall prey to China’s enmity. However, their attitude towards Muslims in any other part of the earth remains very strict.

Now China against Christians, said- Remove photos of Jesus-Cross and add pictures of Jinping-Mao

America took strict steps on Uygur case

On July 9, the US banned three senior Chinese Communist Party officials for human rights abuses of Uygur Muslims. The US had already warned of stern action against China. It is being said that the US is also planning to take action against many other Chinese officials.

Now China is showing bullying to the openers on Uigars, threatened to file a lawsuit

Who are Uygur Muslims

The Uygurs are a Turkic community living in Central Asia whose language Uygur is also very similar to the Ottoman language. The Uygurs are inhabited in Tarim, Jangar and part of the Tarpan Basin. The Uygurs themselves call all of these areas as Ugistan, Eastern Turkistan and sometimes Chinese Turkistan. The region borders Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India as well as China’s Gansu and Chinghai provinces and the Tibet Autonomous Region. In China, it is known as Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and the area is about one-sixth of the area of ​​China.

China’s Uygur massacre case reached International Criminal Court, Jinping also accused

History of Uygur

Today, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was ruled by successive nomadic Ottoman Empire for nearly two thousand years. Uigur Khaganat is the chief among them, who ruled in the eighth and ninth centuries. The Uygurs established their separate empire. The medieval Uygur manuscript mentions Uygur Ali, which means the country of Uygurs. The Chinese history of Uygur begins in 1884. During the Ching Dynasty, the region was attacked by the Manchu government of China and claimed its territory. The region was then named Xinjiang, which means ‘new frontier’ or ‘new territory’ in Mandarin. Twice in 1933 and 1944 the Uygur separatists declared the Republic of Independent Eastern Turkistan. In 1949 China annexed the territory. And renamed it in 1955 as Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.