The residents of the capital have experienced several hours of shocks due to earthquakes this Thursday. Eight microseisms have shaken Mexico City in the last twelve hours, according to the records of the National Seismological Service (SSN) of UNAM.

The first movement was recorded in the early hours of this September 26, at 00:39 a.m. and with an epicenter recorded southeast of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office. This first microseism had a magnitude of 2.9 degrees and was perceived by a large sector of the capital’s inhabitants. The terms tremor, earthquake and microseisms quickly became a trend on social network X.

However, the wave of earthquakes would come later. Already in the early hours of the morning, several movements were recorded almost simultaneously, between 5:13 a.m. and 5:39 a.m. this Thursday, with magnitudes that ranged between 1.0 and 2.4 degrees on the Richter scale. All of these earthquakes had their epicenter south of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office and with a depth ranging from 1 to 4 kilometers, so the telluric perception was more intense.

One of the most recent, of magnitude 2.4, was felt with particular intensity in the colony of San Pedro de los Pinos, close to the Plateros-Mixcoac geological fault, which was recently discovered by UNAM geologists. There is also no report of damage, as reported by the Civil Protection Coordination of Mexico City, which indicated that “protocols are activated and we establish communication with Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the Mayor’s Offices.” Minutes later, at 11:41 a.m., a new movement with a magnitude of 2.2 degrees was recorded and another one at 11:50 a.m. south of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

After these shocks, an earthquake with its epicenter in Ciudad Altamirano, on the coast of Guerrero, has caused the capital’s residents to be alert. The SSN reports that the last earthquake took place at 1:03 p.m. this Thursday, thus adding to the local seismic activity in the Mexican capital.

Map marking the seismic activity presented in Mexico on September 26, 2024. SSN

None of these movements have warranted the seismic alert or alerts from applications such as SASSLA or SkyAlert to sound. In Mexico City, the Mexican Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) is activated in three cases: when the magnitude of the earthquake is greater than 5 degrees on the Richter scale and occurs no more than 170 kilometers away; when the magnitude is 6 degrees and the epicenter is more than 350 kilometers from the capital; and, finally, when the magnitude exceeds 5.5 degrees and its epicenter is located less than 350 kilometers.

