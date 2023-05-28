The police have arrested eight suspects after a nightly stabbing on the train. The intercity was on its way from Arnhem to Ede-Wageningen station. Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them has also been arrested.

The police were called a few minutes before the train arrived at Ede-Wageningen station. Three chief conductors and a train driver had to intervene. At first it seemed to be a fight, but later it turned out that a knife had been used. In any case, several officers – and a police dog – were already on the platform ready to arrest the suspects.

Eight men arrested

In total, the police arrested eight suspects in connection with disturbing public order. It is not yet known why the fight took place and who exactly is involved in the actual stabbing incident, the police are still investigating this.

In any case, it concerns a group of men between the ages of 20 and 40, originating from Ter Apel, Velp, Ede, Utrecht and Budel. See also North Korea fires another missile, alarm in Japan

Violence sick

The VVMC union for rail workers reports that a group of Eritreans and Algerians had a fight. Train staff have intervened to protect passengers, according to the union, which is concerned about the violence that train staff are facing. “It is only a matter of time before we have fatalities to regret. Those are harsh words, but if you look at the incidents that take place, that is unfortunately the conclusion. We want and we cannot wait for that!’, the union writes on Sunday.

Trade union leader Wim Eilert is fed up with the violence. He says that a few weeks ago someone at Vlissingen station tried to set fire to a chief conductor with deodorant and a lighter. According to him, more and more incidents are taking place in trains and at stations and train staff must now wear bulletproof and stab-resistant vests.

On Thursday, VVMC will hand over a burning letter to NS CEO Wouter Koolmees, asking for measures. According to Eilert, for example, it would make a difference if the government ensures that so-called safelanders, people who have no chance of asylum, stay at their asylum seekers’ center as much as possible. See also Financial advisors get away with it for now

Platform at ede-Wageningen station © Police Ede / Facebook

